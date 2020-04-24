CA chief Roberts hints at a possible change in dates for ICC T20 World Cup

(CA) chief executive Kevin Roberts on Thursday hinted at a possible change in dates for the T20 World Cup, saying "we are exploring all other options" to stage the event, which is originally scheduled for October-November.

Like other sports, cricketing action too has come to a complete halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic with the IPL indefinitely postponed and the T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia, facing an uncertain future.

" is working closely with the ICC, the Local Organising Committee and the Australian government so we have a comprehensive understanding of exactly what it will take to be able to play the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020 in October in Australia as planned," Roberts said.

He attended the chief executives' committee meeting with the apex body via a conference call.

"We are also jointly exploring all other options in relation to staging the event and will take the right decisions at the right time so we can host a wonderful celebration of the sport and keep everyone involved safe and well," Roberts added in an ICC statement.

CA is already feeling the financial heat due to the novel pandemic and with cricketing action unlikely to resume anytime soon, it is staring at losses worth "hundreds of millions of dollars".

The Australian cricket body has stood down 80 per cent of its full-time staff and soon the players might have to take pay cuts.

Roberts is banking on the India series in the summer to save "hundreds of millions". Instead of the scheduled four Tests, a five-match home series against India has been proposed at a single venue if the need arises.

"If you contemplate the prospect of the international season in particular being affected, we have an issue of hundreds of millions of dollars on our hands. So it's very important that ... we do everything possible to stage the season," Roberts had said earlier this week when asked about the financial implications of India not able tour in the Australian summer as a result of the pandemic.