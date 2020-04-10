Captain Warner praises SRH's move to donate Rs 10 cr for Covid-19 relief

IPL franchise on Thursday donated Rs 10 crore towards the nation's fight against the deadly Covid-19 or pandemic, which has created a serious health crisis across the globe.

"Sun TV Group (SunRisers Hyderabad) is donating Rs 10 Crores towards Corona Covid-19 relief measures," the franchise said in its official twitter handle.





Sunrisers' initiative drew praise from the team's skipper

"How good is this well done Sun TV Group @SunRisers," the Australian tweeted.

Warner had earlier shaved his head in support of those working on the frontline for Covid-19. "Been nominated to shave my head in support of those working on the frontline #Covid-19 here is a time lapse. I think my debut was the last time I recall I've done this. Like it or not??" Warner said in an Instagram post with a video of the dashing left-hander trimming his hair in time-lapse mode.





The Australia opener has been constantly interacting with fans on social media as the world is under due to the outbreak. And with the fate of hanging in balance — even though it was set to start from March 29 — Warner took to Instagram to show fans a shoot from last year where he is wielding the bat like a sword just as Ravindra Jadeja does after scoring a fifty.

Taking to Instagram, he posted the video and wrote: "Throwback to this time last year to a commercial we were doing for @sunrisershyd Do you think I've got @royalnavghan covered for the sword?"Warner's teammate Steve Smith on Tuesday said that he was hoping that the IPL is played out at some stage this year rather than getting cancelled due to the pandemic.

Other IPL teams like Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders have also pledged to contribute to the PM CARES Fund set up by the government to fight against against the pandemic.

Besides, several cricketers, including Sunil Gaavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and the BCCI among others have also contributed towards the cause.

The infection, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has killed nearly 228 people and infected over 6,700 in India.