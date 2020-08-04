Champions League 2019-20 live streaming, full schedule and match timings

JUST IN
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The countdown for Europe’s biggest football competition has begun. The Champions League will finally be back in action on August 8, 2020.
 
Most European Leagues – the English Premier League (EPL), Spanish La Liga, Germany’s Bundesliga, Italian Serie A, France’s Ligue 1, and other leagues have their champions now.
 
Real Madrid and Liverpool won their respective Leagues – La Liga and EPL-- after the Covid-19-induced break. Germany’s Bayern Munich also sealed the deal, winning the 8th successive Bundesliga title. Juventus, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, won the Italian Serie A title. Paris Saint-Germain was awarded the Ligue 1 title after the league was suspended.
 
In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, Uefa decided to resume the Champions League once every national league was completed. The decision was taken to ensure the safety of players and others involved, and also due to the travel restrictions imposed.

 
As we get closer to the restart of Champions League, here is all you need to know.
 
At what round will the Champions League resume?
 
The league was suspended midway through the second round. The last match that was played was between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Borussia Dortmund in Paris on 12th March, 2020. The French side won the match 3-2 on aggregate over two legs.
 
Four rounds of second-leg matches are yet to be played before moving to the quarter-final round.
 
Champions league second round schedule:
 
Date: August, 8, 2020
  • Match: Juventus vs Lyon
  • Match timing: 12:30 am IST 
The first leg was won by the Italian side 1-0. The match will be played in Turin.   The English side won the first leg 2-1. The match will be played in Manchester.
 
Matches on 9th August 
  • Match: Bayern Munich vs Chelsea
  • Match timings: 12:30 am IST
 Bayern Munich won the first leg 3-0. The match will be played in Munich. 
  • Match: Barcelona vs Napoli
  • Match timing: 12:30 am IST
 The first leg was tied at 1-1. The match will be played at Camp Nou.
 
Teams that have already qualified for the quarter-finals:
 
Four teams have already qualified for the quarter-finals as follows: 
  • Paris Saint-Germain
  • Atletico Madrid
  • RB Leipzig
  • Atalanta
The next three rounds — quarter-final, semi-final, and the final — will be played in Lisbon, Portugal. 

Where to watch Champions League matches
 
Live telecast of champions league matches in India

Sony Network is the official broadcaster of the Champions League in India. You can catch all the matches live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.
 
Live streaming of Champions league matches in India
 
The live streaming of Champions League matches will be available on Sony Network’s SonyLiv app.

Quarter-final match dates and timings

1st Quarter final
  • Day and date: Wednesday, August 12
  • Match details: Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain at Estsdio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica
2nd Quarter final
  • Day and date: Thursday, August 13.
  • Match details: RB Leipzig vs Atletico at Estadio Jose Alvalade
3rd Quarter final
  • Day and date: Friday, August 14
  • Possible match ups: Napoli / Barcelona vs Chelsea / Bayern Munchen at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica
4th Quarter final
  • Day and Date: Saturday, August 15
  • Winner of Real Madrid and Manchester City match vs Winner of Lyon and Juventus game at Estadio Jose Alvalade 
Semi-final match dates
 
Tuesday, 18 August
 
RB Leipzig / Atlético vs Atalanta / Paris Saint-Germain at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica
 
Wednesday, 19 August
 
To be decided

Stadium: Estadio Jose Alvalade
 
The Champions League 2019-20 final will be held at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on Sunday, August 23.
First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 15:28 IST

