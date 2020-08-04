Champions League 2019-20 live streaming, full schedule and match timings

The countdown for Europe’s biggest football competition has begun. The will finally be back in action on August 8, 2020.



Most European Leagues – the English Premier League (EPL), Spanish La Liga, Germany’s Bundesliga, Italian Serie A, France’s Ligue 1, and other leagues have their champions now.



Real Madrid and Liverpool won their respective Leagues – La Liga and EPL-- after the Covid-19-induced break. Germany’s Bayern Munich also sealed the deal, winning the 8th successive Bundesliga title. Juventus, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, won the Italian Serie A title. Paris Saint-Germain was awarded the Ligue 1 title after the league was suspended.



In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, Uefa decided to resume the once every national league was completed. The decision was taken to ensure the safety of players and others involved, and also due to the travel restrictions imposed.





Match: Juventus vs Lyon

Juventus vs Lyon Match timing: 12:30 am IST

Match: vs Real Madrid

vs Real Madrid Match timing: 12:30 am IST

Match: Bayern Munich vs Chelsea

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea Match timings: 12:30 am IST

Match: Barcelona vs Napoli

Barcelona vs Napoli Match timing: 12:30 am IST

Teams that have already qualified for the quarter-finals:

Paris Saint-Germain

Atletico Madrid

RB Leipzig

Atalanta

Where to watch Champions League matches



Live telecast of champions league matches in India



Sony Network is the official broadcaster of the Champions League in India. You can catch all the matches live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.



Live streaming of Champions league matches in India



The live streaming of Champions League matches will be available on Sony Network’s SonyLiv app.

Day and date: Wednesday, August 12

Wednesday, August 12 Match details: Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain at Estsdio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica

Day and date: Thursday, August 13.

Thursday, August 13. Match details: RB Leipzig vs Atletico at Estadio Jose Alvalade

Day and date: Friday, August 14

Friday, August 14 Possible match ups: Napoli / Barcelona vs Chelsea / Bayern Munchen at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica

Day and Date: Saturday, August 15

Saturday, August 15 Winner of Real Madrid and match vs Winner of Lyon and Juventus game at Estadio Jose Alvalade

The league was suspended midway through the second round. The last match that was played was between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Borussia Dortmund in Paris on 12th March, 2020. The French side won the match 3-2 on aggregate over two legs.Four rounds of second-leg matches are yet to be played before moving to the quarter-final round.August, 8, 2020The first leg was won by the Italian side 1-0. The match will be played in Turin.The English side won the first leg 2-1. The match will be played in Manchester.Bayern Munich won the first leg 3-0. The match will be played in Munich.The first leg was tied at 1-1. The match will be played at Camp Nou.Four teams have already qualified for the quarter-finals as follows:The next three rounds — quarter-final, semi-final, and the final — will be played in Lisbon, Portugal.RB Leipzig / Atlético vs Atalanta / Paris Saint-Germain at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e BenficaTo be decidedStadium: Estadio Jose AlvaladeThe Champions League 2019-20 final will be held at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on Sunday, August 23.