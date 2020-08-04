Champions League 2019-20 live streaming, full schedule and match timings

-
-
The countdown for Europe’s biggest football competition has begun. The Champions League will finally be back in action on August 8, 2020.
Most European Leagues – the English Premier League (EPL), Spanish La Liga, Germany’s Bundesliga, Italian Serie A, France’s Ligue 1, and other leagues have their champions now.
Real Madrid and Liverpool won their respective Leagues – La Liga and EPL-- after the Covid-19-induced break. Germany’s Bayern Munich also sealed the deal, winning the 8th successive Bundesliga title. Juventus, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, won the Italian Serie A title. Paris Saint-Germain was awarded the Ligue 1 title after the league was suspended.
In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, Uefa decided to resume the Champions League once every national league was completed. The decision was taken to ensure the safety of players and others involved, and also due to the travel restrictions imposed.
Neymar joined Paris #OTD in 2017...— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 3, 2020
@neymarjr #UCL | @PSG_English pic.twitter.com/HqnS6DxyvO
As we get closer to the restart of Champions League, here is all you need to know.
At what round will the Champions League resume?
The league was suspended midway through the second round. The last match that was played was between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Borussia Dortmund in Paris on 12th March, 2020. The French side won the match 3-2 on aggregate over two legs.
Four rounds of second-leg matches are yet to be played before moving to the quarter-final round.
Champions league second round schedule:
Date: August, 8, 2020
- Match: Juventus vs Lyon
- Match timing: 12:30 am IST
- Match: Manchester City vs Real Madrid
- Match timing: 12:30 am IST
Matches on 9th August
- Match: Bayern Munich vs Chelsea
- Match timings: 12:30 am IST
- Match: Barcelona vs Napoli
- Match timing: 12:30 am IST
Teams that have already qualified for the quarter-finals:
Four teams have already qualified for the quarter-finals as follows:
- Paris Saint-Germain
- Atletico Madrid
- RB Leipzig
- Atalanta
1st Quarter final
- Day and date: Wednesday, August 12
- Match details: Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain at Estsdio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica
- Day and date: Thursday, August 13.
- Match details: RB Leipzig vs Atletico at Estadio Jose Alvalade
- Day and date: Friday, August 14
- Possible match ups: Napoli / Barcelona vs Chelsea / Bayern Munchen at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica
- Day and Date: Saturday, August 15
- Winner of Real Madrid and Manchester City match vs Winner of Lyon and Juventus game at Estadio Jose Alvalade
Tuesday, 18 August
RB Leipzig / Atlético vs Atalanta / Paris Saint-Germain at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica
Wednesday, 19 August
To be decided
Stadium: Estadio Jose Alvalade
The Champions League 2019-20 final will be held at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on Sunday, August 23.