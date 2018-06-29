CHESS#1309

The big news was of course, R Praggnanandhaa completing his GM title with a round to spare at the Gredine Open in Ortesei, Italy. Praggnanandhaa had 6.5 points after eight rounds. He had completed the requirements for a third and final GM norm, even if he lost the final round. The one proviso was that he had to be paired with an opponent with a rating of over 2485.

That wasn't a problem. His last opponent was Dutch GM Roeland Pruijssers (2514). Instead of playing out a quick game and basking in glory, Praggnanandhaa forced a win to tie Ivan Saric (7.5) for first place. His ...