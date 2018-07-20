CHESS#1310

India’s chess squads are gearing up for the Batumi Olympiad. The Open squad is led by Viswanathan Anand, who's playing Olympiads after a long gap. The women will be boosted by the return of Koneru Humpy, who hasn't played since the middle of 2016, when she took time off to get married and then became a parent.

Both teams have held training sessions with their respective coaches, R B Ramesh and Jacob Aagaard. Apart from Anand, the Open team includes Pentalya Harikrishna, who didn't play the last time, and Vidit Gujrathi. The fourth and fifth members would come from a pool of ...