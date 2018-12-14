CHESS#1331

The London Classic has a Knockout format. Two matches, Fabiano Caruana vs Hikaru Nakamura, and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave vs Levon Aronian, took place with two classical games, two rapids, four blitz. Nakamura and Lagrave won to go through to a final with a similar format. Aronian and Caruana play out a third place match.

First prize is $120,000,with $80,000 for 2nd, $60,000 for 3rd and $40,000 for 4th. One talking point: Lagrave edged Magnus Carlsen to go to #1 on the live Blitz list. The French mathematician’s speedplay talents are, if anything, under-rated. He isn’t a ...