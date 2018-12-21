CHESS#1332

Hikaru Nakamura won the London Chess Classic and the 2018 Grand Chess Tour. He beat Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in a nail-biting final, taking the eighth and final game after seven razor-edged draws. Fabiano Caruana took third beating Levon Aronian in a concurrent match.

The Naka–MVl match was expected to be close as both are past masters at speed-play. However, Caruana pulled off a surprise, which isn’t really a surprise. Aronian tried the strategy that worked for Magnus Carlsen in the title match, drawing the classical games and going to speed-play. Aronian was rated ...