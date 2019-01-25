CHESS#1337

Round 10 of The Tata Steel Masters saw Magnus Carlsen moving into the lead with a win over one of his nearest rivals, Viswanathan Anand. Carlsen now has seven points. Anish Giri is on 6.5 and Anand is sharing third-fifth on 6 points with Ian Nepomniachtchi and Ding Liren. The other Indian in the Masters, Vidit Santosh Gujrathi is on 5, after a spectacular win versus Vladimir Kramnik.

Giri meets Carlsen in the last round. That could decide the title but the trio in 3rd-5th have chances as well. If Carlsen does win, it would be his seventh title here. Anand has five. Their personal ...