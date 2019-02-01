CHESS#1338

Magnus Carlsen clinched his seventh Wijk An Zee title, winning the Tata Steel Masters comfortably. Carlsen (9 pts from 13 games) could have been pushed into second if Anish Giri (8.5) had beaten him in the last round. The Dutch GM tried an enterprising exchange sacrifice but Carlsen slid easily into safe territory.

Ian Nepomniachtchi, Ding Liren and Viswanathan Anand shared third–fifth place with 7.5 each. Vidit Gujrathi (7) had an excellent event, and could have done even better. The world champion won five games and drew the rest to boost his rating to 2845. Ding was the ...