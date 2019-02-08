CHESS#1339

Vladimir Borisovich Kramnik’s retirement may not be “pucca”. The Russian Chess Federation, and his many friends, will try and persuade him to change his mind. At 43, the former world champion is still a powerhouse, ranked #14 despite terrible form at the Tata Steel.

Kramnik has had bursts of ill-health since the early 2000s. Once among the world’s most solid players, he’s been slap-dash and over-optimistic in the last two years. If his motivation is truly gone, as he says, it may be a good time to quit. He says he wants to work with children now and he ...