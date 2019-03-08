CHESS #1343

The Aeroflot Open briefly reported last week, was a pretty successful event for Indians. Apart from Krishnan Sasikiran’s third spot, five youngsters made norms — Raunak Sadhwani had his maiden GM norm, Divya Deshmukh got her second WGM norm and Aditya Mittal, Koustav Chatterjee and Sammed Shete achieved IM norms. The 12-year-old Mittal is now an IM.

Sammed and Koustav scored their second norms. The 16-year-old P Iniyan completed his GM title at the Noisiel Open, France. Iniyan had scored the three necessary norms across 2017 and 2018 (Actually he has five which is an ...