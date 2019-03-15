CHESS #1344

The World Team’s Championship ended on a sad note for India. The team had done well until the last round. Then they met Russia (16 points), which had already won gold with a round to spare.

A win would tie India for second at the least, and it looked very possible. Surya Shekhar Ganguly and Chithambaram Aravindh held serious advantages against Ian Nepomniachtchi and Dmitry Andreikin respectively. Baskaran Adhiban had the draw in hand against Sergey Karjakin while S P Sethuraman was admittedly, struggling against Alexander Grischuk. But while Grischuk duly won, neither ...