CHESS#1347

The April rating lists have a few interesting shifts though Magnus Carlsen tops all three categories. Among Indians, Divya Deshmukh has made the most fantastic gains. The 13-year-old has gained 305 Elo in the past two months, rising to 2432, which puts her at #5 on the World under-20 girls’ list.

Her career graph, so far, indicates that she’s going to be really strong. Vladislav Artemiev (8.5) won the European Championships with a better tiebreak over Nils Grandelius (8.5). Only 22 players make the World Cup and there’s a tie from 12th to 35th position with 24 players ...