CHESS #1349

After a huge tie for first at Dubai, there was another huge tie at the Gamma Open in Reykjavík, Iceland. By contrast, only two players tied at the Bangkok Open. The Shenzhen GM has just got underway and the Grenke Chess Classic starts this weekend.

Dubai was a success for 17-year-old P Iniyan, who was one of the seven players who tied for first. Apart from Iniyan, who has just become India’ 61st GM, K S Raghunandan scored his maiden GM norm, and Bharath Subramaniyam, his second IM norm. At the Gamma, eight players tied with 7 points after nine rounds. Constantin ...