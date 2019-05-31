Chess #1354

Ian Nepmoniachtchi won the first Grand Prix edging out Alexander Grischuk in rapid tiebreaks in the final. Magnus Carlsen struggled at the Lindores Abbey Rapids, before winning with 3.5 from 6 in the four-person double rounder. Carlsen won only once, against Viswanathan Anand.

He was dead last in his last two games, versus Sergey Karjakin and Ding Liren. However, Carlsen managed to save both games in near-miraculous fashion. Nobody else had a plus score, and this continues Carlsen’s winning streak. Aravindh Chithambaram achieved the distinction of holding all senior ...