Chess #1360

A cheating scandal rocked chess last week. A Top 100 player, Igors Rausis, was caught looking at his mobile phone while playing at the Strasbourg Festival. The 58-year-old Latvian-Czech GM was an outlier, as the oldest man in the Top 100, with Elo 2686. Rausis was a mid-level GM (Elo 2500-2550) for years.

From 2013, he has ramped up his rating (perfectly legally) by playing much weaker players. Elo calculation requires convenient differential cut-offs. There may be a massive gap (700-800 Elo) between opponents in open events. Elo calculations assume maximum differential of 400. The ...