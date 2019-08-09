CHESS #1363

Suryasekhar Ganguly won the prestigious One Belt One Road Open in Hunan, China, with 7 points from 9 games to bag $50,000. His wins included one incredible 16-mover against Wei Yi. Yu Yangyi and Amin Bassem (both 6.5) tied for second-third.

SSG’s performance rating was an amazing 2876 Elo, with a gain of 27-28 Elo, from a baseline rating of 2638. In other good news, the World Cup will have a contingent of 11 Indians in the field of 128. The WC will be on the usual Knockout format, running from September 9 to October 4 in Khanty Mansiysk, Russia. The two finalists qualify for the ...