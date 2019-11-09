CHESS #1375

Wesley So is the first official World Champion at Chess960 or Fischer-Random, whatever you prefer to call it. So beat Magnus Carlsen comprehensively in the finals held in Bærum, Norway.

The Filipino-American GM needed just seven of the scheduled 12 games to build an unassailable lead. (The games had different weights depending on time controls). So scored three wins in the four “Slow Rapid” games (45 minutes for first 40 moves, followed by 15 minutes, no increment) and followed up by with two draws and a win in the “Fast Rapids” (15 mins + 2 secs/move ...