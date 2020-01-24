CHESS #1385

The Women’s Title match went down to the wire and it was consistently exciting. Defending champion Ju Wenjun took the lead in Game 4, Aleksandra Goryachkina broke back by winning game 5 and took the lead when she won game 8. Ju promptly generated back-to-back wins in game 9 and game 10 to grab the lead back again.

Goryachkina won on demand in Game 12 to drag the match into extra time with a 3-3 score. The Rapids were a heartbreaker for the 21-year-old challenger. She achieved easily won positions in Game 1 and Game 2 but she couldn’t finish off. Ju grabbed her chances in ...