Chess #1390

At the strong Aeroflot Open, Moscow Bharath Subramaniyam, a 12-year-old International Master from Chennai, beat three strong GMs before he lost to Rauf Mamedov in the fifth round. After eight rounds, Mamedov shares the lead with Aydin Suleymanli (both 6). Baskaran Adhiban and Aravindh Chithambaram are in a pack of eight players sharing second (all 5.5 each).

Bharath (4.5) has probably made a GM norm. Another prodigy, D Gukesh won the Hillerhod in Denmark in January and followed up by winning the Cannes Open last week. Gukesh scored 7.5/9 for a rating performance of 2667. The 10-player ...