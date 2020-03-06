Chess #1391

The Aeroflot Open in Moscow ended with a surprise winner. There was a four-way tie at 6.5 points from 9 rounds. A 14-year-old IM, Aydin Suleymanli of Azerbaijan, had the best tiebreak score, edging out Rinat Jumabayev, Rauf Mamedov, and Aravindh Chithambaram.

Suleymanli won the title, and first prize worth Euro 13,875 (approx Rs 11 Lakh) as well as a GM norm. Among the Indians, Aravindh had the best result of course. The 14-year-old M Pranesh (5.5) scored his final IM norm, while 12-year-old Bharath Subramaniyam (5.5) scored his first GM norm, with a round to spare. In the B section, ...