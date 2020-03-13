Chess #1392

As with other sports, the virus has impacted chess. Many big traditional opens like Dubai Open, the Sharjah Open, the Bangkok Open, the Vietnam Open and the Reykjavik Open have been cancelled. The World Cadet and Youth Blitz and Rapids have also been cancelled.

These events have participants running into four figures, with accompanying seconds, parents and fans. As of now, the Grenke Open, scheduled for mid-April in Germany is on. But Germany has issued advisories against large public gatherings and Grenke is massive. So there’s a high chance that it will also be ...