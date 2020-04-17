CHESS #1397

Beating a world champion is a good way to announce your presence on the world stage. Beating a world champion in a match, as opposed to winning a single game, is extraordinary. Even if the match is blitz.

Doing this when you’re just 16 years old is unprecedented. Alireza Firouzja was already marked as an extraordinary talent before he won his Banter Blitz match with Magnus Carlsen. Winning 8.5 to 7.5 was incredible. It made for fantastic showing for the thousands following it on streaming video, since the banter format requires both players to keep commentating their games ...