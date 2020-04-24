CHESS #1398

Magnus Carlsen leads in the ongoing Magnus Carlsen Invitational. This is an 8-player round robin where each match is four rapid games followed by an Armageddon tiebreak if required. The top four then play a semi-final, followed by a final. The prize fund is $250,000 with $70,000 to the winner.

Carlsen leads after three rounds with 8 match points. Hikaru Nakamura (7) is in second place with Ding Liren (6) in third. Maxime Vachier Lagrave, Ian Nepomniachtchi and Fabiano Caruana (all 5) share fourth-sixth. Anish Giri and Alireza Firouzja (0) haven’t won a match yet. Sports is ...