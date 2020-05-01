CHESS #1399

The semi-finals lineup in the Magnus Invitational is Ding Liren vs Magnus Carlsen, and Hikaru Nakamura vs Fabiano Caruana. It’s been anything but a smooth progression. Carlsen lost two matches, to Anish Giri (who also beat Caruana) and Ding.

Ding lost in extra-time in Armageddon to Nakamura and Caruana, while Nakamura lost an Armageddon to Carlsen and to Caruana. The dark horse has been Caruana, who only started taking speed formats seriously after it cost him a world title match. While “Don Fabiano” was beaten by Carlsen here, apart from losing to Giri, he won quite ...