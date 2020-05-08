CHESS #1400

Magnus Carlsen won the Magnus Invitational by taking a ding-dong final against Hikaru Nakamura where both played brilliant chess. Prior to that Carlsen won in the semi-finals against Ding Liren while Nakamura put it across Fabiano Caruana in the other semi. Coincidentally, Ding had beaten Carlsen at the league stage while Caruana had beaten Nakamura.

The Invitational was followed by the Fide Chess.com Online Nations Cup where six teams take each other on in a rapid double-round robin (25 minutes / game plus 10 seconds per move) with four boards. The fourth board is a woman. China has ...