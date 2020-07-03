CHESS #1407

The Chessable finals at Chess24.com will see Anish Giri versus Magnus Carlsen. Giri beat Ian Nepomniachtchi in one semi-final while Carlsen beat Ding Liren in the other. Earlier, Ding took out Hikaru Nakamura while Carlsen beat Fabiano Caruana, and Giri beat Alexander Grischuk.

The Ding-Nakamura match went to tiebreaks and so did Carlsen-Ding after one remarkable act of sportsmanship from Carlsen. Giri won an Armageddon against Grischuk and beat Nepomniachtchi in the last game of their normal match. Obviously, Carlsen is the favourite. In his match with Ding, Carlsen won the first game ...