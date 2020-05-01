Chuni Goswami: Indian football's first poster boy and a complete athlete

Chuni Goswami was everything that any sportsperson would aspire to be.



But only a few can claim to be blessed with the natural all-round talent which placed him among the pantheons of India's biggest sporting icons.



The former Indian skipper, who was popularly known as 'Chuni' Goswami, died on Thursday due to cardiac arrest at the age of 82 in Kolkata, West Bengal.



A strapping six-footer with a lithe body, the last gold medal winning Indian skipper, an Olympian and a distinguished first-class captain, who finds a mention in Sir Gary Sobers' memoir, Subimal Goswami or 'Chuni da' for everyone from seven to 70 was the stuff of which sporting dreams are made.



If PK Banerjee was for the masses, then Goswami belonged to the classes.



A Calcutta University 'Blue' (those who played both and football), Goswami was an antithesis to common perception about Indian sportsperson and their rags to riches story.



In fact, he was quite the opposite. He was born in an upper middle-class family and stayed all his life in South Kolkata's affluent Jodhpur Park, had university education, was articulate and if one digs into the history of Indian football, probably its greatest all-round footballer.



He was a centre forward (or right-in in the 1960s) but had an immaculate positioning sense.

Goswami's achievement in International football



Goswami's biggest achievement was captaining India to the 1962 Asian Games Gold medal when India secured a historic 2-1 victory against South Korea (Korea Republic) in the final to land India its second gold medal in Asian Games history.



After making his debut in 1958, Goswami represented India in 36 official International matches, captaining in 16 of them, and netting 13 goals. Goswami won the Arjuna Award in 1963 and was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri Award in 1983.

Legendary footballer and Olympian Chuni Goswami is at the launch of Asia Sports Arena in Kolkata on July 12, 2017. It was his greatness that he quit at 30 and then pursued his other passion -- File Photo: PTI

Goswami domestic career



At the domestic level, Goswami was part of the Bengal's triumphant Santosh Trophy squad thrice - in 1955, 1958, and in 1959. Whereas, at the club level, he represented Mohun Bagan for 15 consecutive years - from 1954 to 1968.



Over the years, he helped Bagan win the Calcutta League nine times, the IFA Shield and the Durand Cup five times each, the Rovers Cup thrice, the Dr HK Mookerjee Shield five times, Babu Kuer Singh Shield thrice, and the Ananda Bazar Centenary Trophy once. He won 14 trophies for Mohun Bagan as captain.

Goswami domestic career in cricket



He represented Bengal in the and even captained Bengal in the 1968-69 season. During his first-class career as a cricketer, he played 46 matches amassing 1,592 runs, including a century.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with legendary footballer Chuni Goswami during the release of a commemorative postage stamp on the 2014 FIFA World Cup in New Delhi on June 12, 2014. File photo: PTI

His dodging was at a different level -- both outside and inside -- and he had the ability to shock the opposition with sudden sprints from the edge of the 18-yard box.He played in the hole behind Tulsidas Balaram, who was the forward. In the times when there was no concept of 'false 9' in football, Goswami was played in that role by the late SA Rahim."My friend Chuni had everything. Shooting, dribbling, powerful head, sprint and positional sense," late PK Banerjee had said many a times on various forums.They were an inseparable on-field pair yet so different from each other.With his good looks and charm, Goswami was a crowd-puller in Mumbai during Rovers Cup for Mohun Bagan, a club which meant everything to him till his last day.He joined it as a gangly 16-year-old and remained a Mariner forever.Such was his devotion that he played club cricket for Mohun Bagan and knew no other side.Legend has it that when Goswami announced his international retirement in 196 in Mumbai, two special fans met him and requested him to change his decision.The two gentlemen in question were Dilip Kumar and Pran -- the two Bollywood icons who would not miss a match at the Cooperage if Goswami was playing.It was his greatness that he quit football at 30 and then pursued his other passion -- cricket. And captained Bengal to the Ranji final in 1972.Eminent journalist late Pradeep Vijaykar had once chronicled how Goswami would enthrall the Brabourne Stadium crowd by juggling a cricket ball during breaks of that Ranji final.He took a match haul of eight wickets for combined zonal team against Gary Sobers' West Indies team during a tour match in 1967."Sobers didn't know I was an international footballer. Back-pedalling 25 yards is no big deal," Goswami would jokingly tell friends.He never coached at the club or country level even though he was late Russi Modi's first choice to become director of Indian football's biggest nursery -- the Tata Academy (TFA).He became Sheriff of Kolkata, wrote insightful columns on Indian football for a vernacular daily, enjoyed his veterans tennis at the South Club and loved his scotch.He was in a league of his own -- peerless -- and lived a life that will always be celebrated for being one of India's greatest.