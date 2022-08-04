Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 7: India medal contenders to watch today

-
Despite the absence of Neeraj Chopra and Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Indian athletes have proven their mettle in different sporting events of CWG 2022. Today, India will have a chance to increase their medal tally and ensure medals in Long Jump, Women’s 200-metre heat, and hockey.
India’s commendable sportsmanship in Commonwealth Games 2022 has set a benchmark for other Asian nations to win against all the odds. At CWG 2022, India has bagged 18 medals comprising 5 golds, 6 silver and 7 bronze. Although weightlifting has been India’s favourite, all athletes have played superbly in Judo, Badminton, Table Tennis, Lawn Bowls, Squash, High Jump and Long Jump.
In CWG events, India had always been tough competition in athletics and weightlifting. Currently, India stands in the 7th spot with one gold and two total medals away from South Africa. Day 6 was exceptional for Scotland, as they managed to rise from the 7th spot to the 5th spot with 32 medals, including 7 gold.
At CWG Gold Coast, India finished in the 3rd spot with 26 golds, 20 silver and 20 bronze medals. Though the record seems unbreakable at the moment, India can still hope for a decent final performance, as there are five days left at the CWG 2022.
After a hectic yet successful day 6, Indian athletes will be looking forward to bagging some more medals on Day 7. Today, there will be three major medal events and some qualifying matches that will decide India’s fate at CWG 2022.
Hima Das - Women’s 200m Heat at 3.03 pm
India will be expecting a breathtaking performance from Hima Das in Women’s 200m Round 1 Heat 2. The Dhing Express had won gold for India at Jakarta Asian Games, 2018 in the 4 x 400 relay. This year at CWG 2022, she will be running the 200m dash along with the 4 x 100m women’s relay.
Indian Hockey Team - Men’s Pool B – India versus Wales at 6.30 PM
After a disappointing draw against England, India defeated Canada by 8-0 making them a leading contender in Pool B. India will have to win against Wales to stay on top and avoid playing Australia in the semi-finals. Under Manpreet Singh’s leadership, India has been outstanding as they have won 11--0 against Ghana, which gives them an upper hand. So, if India wins today, they’ll stay on top of the table.
Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahya - Long Jump at 12:12 AM
With Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahya in the Men’s long jump finals, India would be expecting a medal. Sreeshankar was automatically qualified and is the prime contender for a gold medal finish. However, Muhammed was placed eighth in the qualification round. Sreeshankar has been the most consistent Indian player with 8-metre plus jumps this season and will look to clinch a medal tonight.
