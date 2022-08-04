Commonwealth Games, Day 7: India full Schedule - Thursday, August 4

India has been a consistent performer in Commonwealth Games for a long time. This year, India has bagged 18 medals till the end of Day 6, which includes five golds, six silvers and seven bronze in different sporting events.

Interestingly, 10 out of 18 medals have been won by weightlifters, while squash, badminton, table tennis, judo, high jump, and lawn bowls are some other sports where athletes proved their mettle. Every medal signifies the true sportsmanship and dedication of players to hoist the Indian flag in Birmingham.

On Day 7, Indian supporters will witness at Women's 200-meter Round 1 in athletics, while Murali Shreeshankar and Mohammad Anees Yahya would be representing India in the high jump finals. Moreover, there are some qualifying rounds and quarterfinals in different sports.

After Scotland's superb performance, India fell down to the seventh spot. However, Indian weightlifters did perform exceptionally well on Day 6 as they bagged two bronze medals. India's performance in squash, judo and long jump was also phenomenal on Day 6.

When to watch Commonwealth Games 2022?

Matches will be telecast live on different streaming portals and television channels. So if you are an online viewer, you can stick to the schedule given below.

Timings Event Highlights 1 pm Lawn Bowls Mridul Borgohain vs Ross Davis - Men’s Singles Section D Round 5 2.30 pm Athletics Sarita Romit Singh, Manju Bala – Women’s Hammer Throw Qualifying in Group A 2.35 pm Table Tennis Shetty Sanil / Tennison Reeth vs Wong Qi Shen / Tee Ai Xin (Malaysia) – Mixed Doubles Round of 64 3.03 pm Athletics at Women’s 200m Round 1 Heat 2 3.45 pm Para Table Tennis Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel vs Akanisi Latu (Fiji) – Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 in Group 1 Baby Sahana Ravi vs Qian Yang (Australia) – Women’s Singles Classes 6-10 in Group 1 4.20 pm Para Table Tennis Sonalben Manubhai Patel vs Chinenye Obiora (Nigeria) – Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 in Group 2 4.30 pm Gymnastics Bavleen Kaur – Team Final & Individual Qualification 4.45 pm Boxing Amit Panghal against Lennon Mulligan (Scotland) – Men’s Over 48kg – 51kg Flyweight Quarterfinals 5.30 pm Squash -Women’s Doubles Round of 32 Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla / Anahat Singh against Kuruppu Yeheni / Sinaly Chanithma (Sri Lanka) Para Table Tennis Raj Aravindan Alagar against Dan Bullen (England) – Men’s Singles Classes 3-5 in Group 2 6 pm Squash -Men’s Doubles Round of 32 (Squash) Senthil Kumar Velavan / Abhay Singh against Reich Luca / Chapman Joe (British Virgin Islands) 6.15 pm Boxing Jaismine Lamboria against Troy Garton (New Zealand) in Women’s Over 57kg – 60kg Lightweight Quarterfinals 6.30 pm Hockey (Men) India vs Wales – Group Match Pool B 7 pm Squash -Mixed Doubles Round of 16 Pallikal Karthik Dipika / Ghosal Sourav vs TBD 8 pm Boxing(Men) Sagar Ahlawat against Keddy Evans Agnes (Seychelles) – Over 92kg Super Heavyweight Quarterfinals 8.30 pm Table Tennis (Mixed doubles) Sathiyan Gnanasekaran / Manika Batra vs TBD –Round of 32 9.10 pm Table Tennis (Mixed doubles) Achanta Sharath Kamal / Akula Sreeja vs TBD – Round of 32 10 pm Table Tennis (Women's singles) Reeth Tennison vs TBD – Round of 32 Sreeja Akula vs TBD – Round of 32 10.45 pm Table Tennis (Women's singles) Manika Batra vs TBD – Round of 32 11.00 pm Squash (Mixed doubles) Chinappa Joshana / Sandhu Harinder Pal Singh against Lobban Donna / Pilley Cameron (Australia) – Round of 16 11.30 pm Table Tennis (Men's Doubles) Desai Harmeet / Shetty Sanil against Elia Iosif / Savva Christos (Cyprus) – Round of 32 12.10 am (5th August) Table Tennis (Men's Doubles) 00:10 AM (Aug 5): Achanta Sharath Kamal / Sathiyan Gnanasekaran against Alleyne Joel / van Lange Jonathan (Guyana) – Round of 3 12.12 am (5th August) Athletics Muhammed Aneed Yahiya and Murali Sreeshankar in Men’s Long Jump Final 12.30 am (5th August) Boxing Rohit Tokas against Xavier Ikinofo (Niue) – Men’s Over 63.5kg to 67kg Welterweight Quarterfinals Squash (Women's Doubles) Chinappa Joshana / Pallikal Karthik Dipika vs TBD – Round of 16 (Squash)

Where to watch 2022?

You can watch the coverage of Day 7 of the 2022 on Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Ten 3, and Ten 4 channels. You can also stream most of the matches on Sony Liv app.