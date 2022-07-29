Commonwealth Games, Day 1: India full Schedule, When and Where to Watch

Commonwealth Games 2022 would be a remarkable event for all Indian participants. At Commonwealth 2018 Gold coast games, Indian athletes were dominant enough to fetch 64 medals, including 25 gold, 19 silver and 20 bronze medals.

All eyes are on women's hockey and cricket teams, as they will be starting their campaign on an opening day. The Indian cricket team is facing Australians while Ghana would be facing India in a women's hockey group stage match.

The buzz is India's youngest player, Anahat Singh, 14, squash player will be up against Jada Ross of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on the opening day evening. Moreover, Badminton's mixed doubles against Pakistan, SharathAchanta (Table Tennis), ManikaBatra (Tennis), Shiva Thapa(Boxing) and SauravGhoshal would be delightful to watch.

When can you watch 2022?



If you want to enjoy the live telecast, here is the schedule you can follow.

Timings Event Highlights 1 PM Lawn Bowl India vs New Zealand in Triple Sectional Play Round 1; Tania Choudhary in Women’s sectional play round 1 2 PM Table Tennis India vs South Africa Group 2 match 3.11 PM 400m Men’s Freestyle Heat KushagraRawat 3.25 PM Cycling Men’s 400m Team Pursuit Qualification 3.30 PM Cricket India vs Australia Group A Match 3. 31 PM Triathlon Adarsh and Vishwanath in Men’s Individual Sprint Distance 4.00 PM Lawn Bowl Men’s Triple Sectional Play Round 2 vs Scotland 4.00 PM Lawn Bowl Tania Choudhury in Women’s Sectional Play Round 2 4.03 PM Swimming Sajan Prakash in Men’s 50m Butterfly Heat 4.12 PM Cycling Women’s team sprint qualification 4.29 PM Swimming Srihari Nataraj in Men’s 100m Backstroke Heat 4.30 PM Table Tennis India vs Barbados Group 3 Match 4.30 PM Gymnastics Yogeshwar Singh, SatyajitMondal, SaifTamboli in Men’s Artistic Qualification 4.46 PM Cycling Men’s team sprint qualification 5.00 PM Boxing Shiva Thapa in Round of 32 6.30 PM Badminton India vs Pakistan Mixed Doubles 6.30 PM Women’s Hockey India vs Ghana 7 PM Triathlon Sanjana and Pragnya Mohan in Women’s Individual Sprint Distance 7.30 PM Lawn Bowl Women’s Fours sectional play Round of 32 India vs the Cook Islands 8.30 PM Table Tennis India vs Fiji Women’s Group 2 Match 9.50 PM: Cycling Men’s team 4000m Pursuit Final 10.25 PM Cycling Women’s team 4000m Pursuit Final 10.30 PM Lawn Bowl India vs the Falkland Islands Men’s Pair Sectional Play Round 2 10.33 PM Cycling – Men’s team Sprint final 11.00 PM Table Tennis India vs Singapore Men’s team Group 3 Match 11.00 PM Squash Anahat Singh Women’s Single Round of 64 11.45 PM Squash Abhay Singh Men’s Single Round of 64

Though various news portals and sports channels will be updating the games, you can watch Birmingham 2022 live on Sony Six. Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 for Hindi and Sony Ten 4 TV channels.

If you are using the Internet for live telecast, there is no better alternative than the Sony LIV app or website, where you can watch it in high definition.