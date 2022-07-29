Commonwealth Games, Day 1: India full Schedule, When and Where to Watch

-
Commonwealth Games 2022 would be a remarkable event for all Indian participants. At Commonwealth 2018 Gold coast games, Indian athletes were dominant enough to fetch 64 medals, including 25 gold, 19 silver and 20 bronze medals.
All eyes are on women's hockey and cricket teams, as they will be starting their campaign on an opening day. The Indian cricket team is facing Australians while Ghana would be facing India in a women's hockey group stage match.
The buzz is India's youngest player, Anahat Singh, 14, squash player will be up against Jada Ross of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on the opening day evening. Moreover, Badminton's mixed doubles against Pakistan, SharathAchanta (Table Tennis), ManikaBatra (Tennis), Shiva Thapa(Boxing) and SauravGhoshal would be delightful to watch.
When can you watch Commonwealth Games 2022?
If you want to enjoy the live telecast, here is the schedule you can follow.
|Timings
|Event
|Highlights
|1 PM
|Lawn Bowl
|India vs New Zealand in Triple Sectional Play Round 1; Tania Choudhary in Women’s sectional play round 1
|2 PM
|Table Tennis
|India vs South Africa Group 2 match
|3.11 PM
|400m Men’s Freestyle Heat
|KushagraRawat
|3.25 PM
|Cycling
|Men’s 400m Team Pursuit Qualification
|3.30 PM
|Cricket
|India vs Australia Group A Match
|3. 31 PM
|Triathlon
|Adarsh and Vishwanath in Men’s Individual Sprint Distance
|4.00 PM
|Lawn Bowl
|Men’s Triple Sectional Play Round 2 vs Scotland
|4.00 PM
|Lawn Bowl
|Tania Choudhury in Women’s Sectional Play Round 2
|4.03 PM
|Swimming
|Sajan Prakash in Men’s 50m Butterfly Heat
|4.12 PM
|Cycling
|Women’s team sprint qualification
|4.29 PM
|Swimming
|Srihari Nataraj in Men’s 100m Backstroke Heat
|4.30 PM
|Table Tennis
|India vs Barbados Group 3 Match
|4.30 PM
|Gymnastics
|Yogeshwar Singh, SatyajitMondal, SaifTamboli in Men’s Artistic Qualification
|4.46 PM
|Cycling
|Men’s team sprint qualification
|5.00 PM
|Boxing
|Shiva Thapa in Round of 32
|6.30 PM
|Badminton
|India vs Pakistan Mixed Doubles
|6.30 PM
|Women’s Hockey
|India vs Ghana
|7 PM
|Triathlon
|Sanjana and Pragnya Mohan in Women’s Individual Sprint Distance
|7.30 PM
|Lawn Bowl
|Women’s Fours sectional play Round of 32 India vs the Cook Islands
|8.30 PM
|Table Tennis
|India vs Fiji Women’s Group 2 Match
|9.50 PM:
|Cycling
|Men’s team 4000m Pursuit Final
|10.25 PM
|Cycling
|Women’s team 4000m Pursuit Final
|10.30 PM
|Lawn Bowl
|India vs the Falkland Islands Men’s Pair Sectional Play Round 2
|10.33 PM
|Cycling – Men’s team Sprint final
|11.00 PM
|Table Tennis
|India vs Singapore Men’s team Group 3 Match
|11.00 PM
|Squash
|Anahat Singh Women’s Single Round of 64
|11.45 PM
|Squash
|Abhay Singh Men’s Single Round of 64
Where can you watch Commonwealth Games 2022?
Though various news portals and sports channels will be updating the games, you can watch Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 live on Sony Six. Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 for Hindi and Sony Ten 4 TV channels.
If you are using the Internet for live telecast, there is no better alternative than the Sony LIV app or website, where you can watch it in high definition.
