- Sun Pharma Q1 net profit soars 43% YoY to Rs 2,061 cr; revenue up 10%
- HDFC Q1 profit jumps 22% YoY to Rs 3,669 crore, misses estimates
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 1 Live Updates: India women face Australia
Apart from cricket team, Indian shuttlers will be facing Pakistan in the Mixed Team event. Indian peddlers will be in action too. Women will face South Africa and Fiji. Men face Barbados and Singapore
Smriti Mandhana will play key role as Indian Women face Australia at CWG 2022's cricket event. Photo: PTI
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 1 Live Updates
The Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 at Birmingham will involve a lot of Indians in the fray but would be headlined by the Indian women’s cricket team facing Australia in a group stage game at Edgbaston.
Apart from the cricket team, the Indian shuttlers will be facing Pakistan in the Mixed Team event group stage match as well. Indian peddlers will be in action too as the men’s team led by veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal will face Barbados and Singapore in the Group stage, Women’s team will be in action against South Africa and Fiji.
Lawn Bowls is another event where a lot of Indian participation will be seen on the first day of Birmingham 2022. The Indian individual players as well as the Indian teams will be facing tough competition from day one itself.
Indian Women’s Hockey team will be in action against Ghana in a group stage game as well. Along with these major events, the Indian athletes will be seen in the pool as Swimming heats begin and the likes of Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj will be expected to do well.
Indian Triathletes will be competing in the Individual Sprint Distance event for both men’s and women’s teams as well. So Day 1 of the competition promises a lot of Indian action. Plus, the first gold medal of the games will also be decided today, hence the action is unmissable.
