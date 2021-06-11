Copa America 2021 full schedule, match time, squads, live telecast in India

After a chaotic last few months, CONMEBOL has finally decided to host the in Brazil. The tournament was meant to be held in Colombia and Argentina in 2020. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was postponed. In 2021, Colombia was removed as co-host of the tournament after protests against the country's president. Later, Argentina was removed as host because of Covid-19 related issues. The South American confederation finally decided to give the hosting rights to Brazil, just two weeks before the tournament was scheduled to begin. It is scheduled to begin on 13th June and end on 10th July 2021.

Check Euro Cup 2021 full schedule, match timings and live telecast details here



venues



Five stadiums in four cities of Brazil will host the 2021. The fans are not allowed in the stadiums.

Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janiero

Estadio Nilson Santos Stadium, Rio de Janiero

Estadio Olimpico Stadium in Goiania

Arena Pantanal Stadium in Cuiaba

The Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia.

A total of 10 teams will participate in Copa America. They are divided into two groups of five teams each.

Copa America 2021 groups



Group A: Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay, Chile, Paraguay



Group B: Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru



Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, and Chile are the favourites of the tournament. Argentina, which has lost too many finals in the last few years, will be hoping to do it this time. Despite having the superstar Lionel Messi, Argentina lost the 2014 World Cup. Then it lost in the Copa America final in 2015, 2016, and finished third in the 2019 edition. However, Argentina is the second most successful team in the tournament with 14 titles, just one behind Uruguay’s 15. Argentina’s biggest rival Brazil has 9 titles. Chile have two titles, both won after defeating Argentina in the finals of 2015 and 2016 edition.

Format of Copa America 2021



The top four teams from each group will qualify for the quarterfinals after the group stages matches. The quarterfinals of Copa America will be a knock-out affair and the winners will qualify for semifinals. The winner of semis will play the final on July 11, 2021.

Opening match of the tournament?



The opening match of Copa America 2021 will be played between Brazil and Venezuela in Brasilia on June 14 at 2:30 AM (IST).

Copa America 2021 live broadcast in India

Sony Sports Network will live broadcast Copa America’s matches on its four channels, namely Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.

Copa America 2021 live streaming in India



Sony LIV will live stream Copa America matches on its app and website.

How to watch Copa America live match for free in India?



Fans can also watch the match on JIO TV.

Copa America 2021 match date and timings in Indian Standard Time

Match 1: Brazil vs Venezuela, Group B at Brasilia on June 14 (2:30 AM IST)

Match 2: Colombia vs Ecuador, Group B at Cuiaba on June 14 (5:30 AM IST)

Match 3: Argentina vs Chile (Group A) at Rio de Janeiro on June 15 (2:30 AM IST)

Match 4: Paraguay vs Bolivia (Group A) at Goiania on June 15 (5:30 AM IST)

Match 5: Colombia vs Venezuela (Group B) at Goiania on June 18 (2:30 AM IST)

Match 6: Brazil vs Peru (Group B) at Rio de Janeiro on June 18 (5:30 AM IST)

Match 7: Chile vs Bolivia (Group A) at Cuiaba on June 19 (2:30 AM IST)

Match 8: Argentina vs Uruguay (Group A) Brasilia on June 19 (5:30 AM IST)

Match 9: Venezuela vs Ecuador (Group B) at Rio de Janeiro on June 21 (2:30 AM IST)

Match 10: Colombia vs Peru (Group B) at Goiania on June 21 (5:30 AM IST)

Match 11: Uruguay vs Chile (Group A) at Cuiaba on June 22 (2:30 AM IST)

Match 12: Argentina vs Paraguay (Group A) at Brasilia on June 22 (5:30 AM IST)

Match 13: Ecuador vs Peru (Group B) at Goiania on June 24 (2:30 AM IST)

Match 14: Brazil vs Colombia (Group B) at Rio de Janeiro on June 24 (5:30 AM IST)

Match 15: Bolivia vs Uruguay (Group A) at Cuiaba on June 25 (2:30 AM IST)

Match 16: Chile vs Paraguay (Group A) at Brasilia on June 25 (5:30 AM IST)

Match 17: Ecuador vs Brazil (Group B) at Goiania on June 28 (2:30 AM IST)

Match 18: Venezuela vs Peru (Group B) at Brasilia on June 28 (5:30 AM IST)

Match 19: Uruguay vs Paraguay (Group A) at Rio de Janeiro on June 29 (2:30 AM IST)

Match 20: Bolivia vs Argentina (Group A) at Cuiaba on June 29 (5:30 AM IST)

Squad of teams participating in Copa America



Argentina Copa America 2021 Squad

Bolivia Copa America 2021 Squad

No. 2 Group A vs. No. 3 Group B – 4:30 AM ISTNo. 1 Group A vs. No. 4 Group B – 4:30 AM ISTNo. 2 Group B vs. No. 3 Group A – 3:30 AM ISTNo. 1 Group B vs. No. 4 Group A – 6:30 AM IST, QF 1 Winner vs QF 2 winner – 4:30 AM IST, QF 3 Winner vs QF 4 winner – 6:30 AM ISTSemi-final 1 loser vs Semi-final 2 loser – 3:30 AM ISTSF 1 Winner vs SF 2 Winner – 5:30 AM ISTAgustin Marchesin, Emiliano Martinez, Juan Musso, Franco ArmaniNicolas Tagliafico, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Cristian Romero, Nahuel Molina Lucera, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Lisandro Martinez, Gonzalo MontielMarcos Acuna (Sevilla), Joaquin Correa (Lazio), Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Mara, Nicolas Domnguez, Giovanni Lo Celso, Guido Rodriguez, Exequiel Palacios, Leandro ParedesLionel Messi, Lucas Alario, Sergio Aguero, Angel Correa, Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin CorreaCarlos Lampe, Ruben Cordano, Javier Rojas.

Defenders: Jairo Quinteros, Jose Sagredo, Luis Haquin, Luis Barboza, Diego Bejarano, Enrique Flores.

Midfielders: Leonel Justiniano, Henry Vaca, Diego Wayar, Jeyson Chura, Erwin Saavedra, Roberto Fernandez, Ramiro Vaca, Erwin Sanchez, Danny Bejarano.

Forwards: Juan Carlos Arce, Marcelo Moreno, Rodrigo Ramallo, Jaume Cuellar, Gilbert Alvarez.

Brazil Copa America 2021 Squad



Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton



Defenders: Emerson, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Renan Lodi, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Felipe



Midfielders: Casemiro, Douglas Luiz, Everton Ribeiro, Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paqueta



Forwards: Everton, Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Barbosa, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior



Chile Copa America 2021 Squad



Goalkeepers: Gabriel Arias, Claudio Bravo, Gabriel Castellon



Defenders: Yonathan Anda, Jean Beausejour, Eugenio Mena, Mauricio Isla, Guillermo Maripan, Francisco Sierralta, Gary Medel, Enzo Roco, Sebastian Vegas.

Midfielders: Toms Alarcon, Claudio Baeza, Pablo Galdames, Juan Leiva, Clemente Montes, Carlos Palacios, Charles Aranguiz, Cesar Pinares, Erick Pulgar, Arturo Vidal.

Forwards: Ben Brereton, Bryan Carrasco, Luis Jimenez, Jean Meneses, Felipe Mora, Fabian Orellana, Alexis Sanchez.

Colombia Copa America 2021 Squad



Goalkeepers: David Ospina, Camilo Vargas, Aldair Quintana



Defenders: Carlos Cuesta, Daniel Munoz, Davinson Sanchez, Oscar Murillo, William Tesillo, Stefan Medina, Yairo Moreno, Yerry Mina, Jhon Jáner Lucumí



Midfielders: Baldomero Perlaza, Gustavo Cuellar, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Mateus Uribe, Wilmar Barrios,



Forwards: Alfredo Morelos, Duvan Zapata, Luis Diaz, Luis Muriel, Miguel Borja, Rafael Santos Borre, Leandro Campaz



Ecuador Copa America 2021 Squad



Goalkeepers: Alexander Dominguez, Pedro Ortiz, Hernan Galindez



Defenders: Angelo Preciado, Robert Arboleda, Xavier Arreaga, Pervis Estupinan, Fernando Leon, Mario Pineida, Felix Torres



Midfielders: Alan Franco, Jhegson Sebastian Mendez Carabali, Carlos Gruezo, Ayrton Eduar Preciado Garcia, Damian Diaz, Dixon Arroyo, Juan Cazares, Christian Noboa



Forwards: Enner Valencia, Angel Israel Mena Delgado, Michael Steveen Estrada Martinez, Jordy Caicedo, Fidel Martinez



Paraguay Copa America 2021 Squad



Goalkeepers: Antony Silva, Gerardo Ortiz, Juan Espinola



Defenders: Robert Rojas, David Martinez, Omar Alderete, Gustavo Gomez, Junior Alonso, Fabian Balbuena, Juan Escobar



Midfielders: Gaston Gimenez, Andres Cubas, Oscar Romero, Robert Piris da Motta, Miguel Almiron, Angel Romero



Forwards: Carlos Gonzalez, Braian Samudio, Alejandro Romero Gamarra, Gabriel Avalos



Peru Copa America 2021 Squad



Goalkeepers: Renato Solis, Jose Carvallo, Pedro Gallese



Defenders: Luis Abram, Luis Advincula, Miguel Araujo, Alexander Callens, Aldo Corzo, Marcos Lopez, Jhilmar Lora, Christian Ramos, Anderson Santamaria, Miguel Trauco



Midfielders: Pedro Aquino, Christian Cueva, Martin Tavara, Sergio Pea, Edison Flores, Christopher Gonzales, Yoshimar Yotun



Forwards: Luis Ibrico, Andre Carrillo, Paolo Guerrero, Gianluca Lapadula, Alex Valera, Raul Ruidiaz



Uruguay Copa America 2021 Squad



Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera, Martin Campana, Sergio Rochet.

Defenders: Diego Godín, Jose Maria Gimenez, Sebastian Coates, Ronald Araujo, Martin Caceres, Matias Vina, Giovanni Gonzalez, Camilo Candido.

Midfielders: Matías Vecino, Federico Valverde, Fernando Gorriaran, Rodrigo Bentancur, Nahitan Nandez, Luca Torreira, Nicolas De la Cruz, Brian Rodriguez, Giorgian De Arrascaeta.

Forwards: Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani, Maximiliano Gomez, Jonathan Rodriguez, Facundo Torres, Brian Ocampo.

Venezuela Copa America 2021 Squad



Goalkeepers: Joel Graterol, Rafael Romo, Wuilker Farinez.

Defenders: Roberto Rosales, Jhon Chancellor, Mikel Villanueva, Nahuel Ferraresi, Luis Mago, Yohan Cumana, Alexander Gonsalez, Ronald Hernandez, Adrian Martinez.

Midfielders: Junior Moreno, Cristian Casseres Jr, Tomas Rincon, Romulo Otero, Jefferson Savarino, Jose Martinez, Edson Castillo, Bernaldo Manzano, Yangel Herrera, Richard Celis, Jhon Murrilo, Yeferson Soteldo.

Forwards: Jhonder Cadiz, Sergio Cordova, Josef Martinez, Fernando Aristeguieta.