Euro Cup 2021 full schedule, match time, live broadcast, streaming in India

Uefa European Championship, meant to be held in 2020 but postponed to 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic, will finally start on June 12, 2021 (according to Indian Standard Time). After a complete season of European club championships without fans due to Covid-19, the much-awaited tournament will welcome supporters inside the stadiums. The final of Euro Cup 2021 will take place on July 12, 2021 at 12:30 am IST. Check latest news on Euro Cup 2021 here Euro Cup 2021 venue For the first time in 60 years of the tournament’s history, 11 different cities across Europe will host the 16th European Championship. It’s a ‘romantic’ one-off event as the former Uefa President and French legend Michel Platini had said in 2012. The opening match of the tournament will be played at Olimpico Stadium in Rome between Turkey and Italy. The two semi-finals and the final will take place at the Wembley Stadium in London. Host cities of Euro 2020

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor