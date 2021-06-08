Euro Cup 2021 full schedule, match time, live broadcast, streaming in India

-
-
Uefa European Championship, meant to be held in 2020 but postponed to 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic, will finally start on June 12, 2021 (according to Indian Standard Time). After a complete season of European club championships without fans due to Covid-19, the much-awaited football tournament will welcome supporters inside the stadiums. The final of Euro Cup 2021 will take place on July 12, 2021 at 12:30 am IST.
Check latest news on Euro Cup 2021 here
Euro Cup 2021 venue
For the first time in 60 years of the tournament’s history, 11 different cities across Europe will host the 16th European Championship. It’s a ‘romantic’ one-off event as the former Uefa President and French football legend Michel Platini had said in 2012. The opening match of the tournament will be played at Olimpico Stadium in Rome between Turkey and Italy. The two semi-finals and the final will take place at the Wembley Stadium in London.
Host cities of Euro 2020
- Wembley Stadium: London, England
- Saint Petersburg Stadium: Saint Petersburg, Russia
- Baku Olympic Stadium: Baku, Azerbaijan
- Football Arena Munich: Munich, Germany
- Olimpico in Rome: Rome, Italy
- National Arena Bucharest: Bucharest, Romania
- Stadium La Cartuja Sevilla: Seville, Spain
- Johan Cruijff ArenA: Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Puskas Arena: Budapest, Hungary
- Parken Stadium: Copenhagen, Denmark
- Hampden Park: Glasgow, Scotland
The English football team is one of the youngest team in Euro 2020 and the players have been plying their trade in some of the biggest clubs in the world. With a world cup semi-final finish in the 2018 World Cup and the 2020 Euro final set to take place at Wembley, England fans can start chanting again — it’s coming home.
Euro Cup 2021 format
There are 24 teams participating in Euro Cup 2021, they are divided into six groups four team each group. The top two teams in each group will qualify for pre-quarterfinal (round of 16). The remaining 4 teams will be selected on the basis of best third team in each group. This means goal difference in group stages will play a crucial for third best teams’ qualification. The round of 16 stage will be followed by quarterfinals, semifinals and final.
Euro cup 2021 groups
There are six groups in Euro 2020. The Group F of Euro Cup 2021 is regarded as a group of death given it has three big teams, namely Portugal, Germany and France, along with Hungary.
Group A
- Turkey
- Italy
- Wales
- Switzerland
Group B
- Denmark
- Finland
- Belgium
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Ukraine
- Austria
- North Macedonia
- England
- Croatia
- Scotland
- Czech Republic
- Spain
- Sweden
- Poland
- Slovakia
- Hungary
- Portugal
- France
- Germany
The opening match of the tournament will be played between Italy and Turkey at Stadio Olimpico in Rome on June 12 and will be live broadcast on Sony Sports Network Channels from 12:30 am IST.
Euro Cup 2021 live broadcast in India
Sony Sports Network will live broadcast Euro Cup matches on its four channels, namely Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.
Euro Cup 2021 live streaming in India
Sony LIV will live stream Euro 2020 matches on its app and website.
How to watch Euro Cup 2021 live match for free in India?
Airtel subscribers can watch the Euro Cup matches live on Airtel Xtream website and mobile application.
Euro Cup 2021 match date and timings in Indian Standard Time
Euro Cup 2021 full schedule list
GROUP STAGE
Saturday, 12 June
Group A: Turkey vs Italy — 12:30 am IST, Rome
Group A: Wales vs Switzerland — 6:30 pm IST, Baku
Group B: Denmark vs Finland — 9:30 pm IST Copenhagen
Sunday, 13 June
Group B: Belgium vs Russia — 12:30 am IST, St Petersburg
Group D: England vs Croatia — 6:30 pm IST, London
Group C: Austria vs North Macedonia — 9:30 pm IST, Bucharest
Monday, 14 June
Group C: Netherlands vs Ukraine — 12:30 am IST, Amsterdam
Group D: Scotland vs Czech Republic — 6:30 pm IST, Glasgow
Group E: Poland vs Slovakia — 9:30 pm IST, St Petersburg
Tuesday, 15 June
Group E: Spain vs Sweden — 12:30 am IST, Seville
Group F: Hungary vs Portugal — 9:30 pm IST, Budapest
Wednesday, 16 June
Group F: France vs Germany — 12:30 am IST, Munich
Group B: Finland vs Russia — 6:30 pm IST, St Petersburg
Group A: Turkey vs Wales — 9:30 pm IST, Baku
Thursday, June 17
Group A: Italy vs Switzerland — 12:30 am IST, Rome
Group C: Ukraine vs North Macedonia — 6:30 am IST, Bucharest
Group B: Denmark vs Belgium — 9:30 pm IST, Copenhagen
Friday, June 18
Group C: Netherlands vs Austria — 12:30 am IST, Amsterdam
Group E: Sweden vs Slovakia — 6:30 pm IST, St Petersburg
Group D: Croatia vs Czech Republic — 9:30 pm IST, Glasgow
Saturday, June 19
Group D: England vs Scotland — 12:30 am IST, London
Group F: Hungary vs France — 6:30 am IST, Budapest
Group F: Portugal vs Germany — 9:30 pm IST, Munich
Sunday, June 20
Group E: Spain vs Poland — 12:30 am IST, Seville
Group A: Italy vs Wales — 9:30 pm IST, Rome
Group A: Switzerland vs Turkey — 9:30 pm IST, Baku
Monday, June 21
Group C: North Macedonia vs Netherlands — 9:30 pm IST, Amsterdam
Group C: Ukraine vs Austria — 9:30 pm IST, Bucharest
Tuesday, June 22
Group B: Russia vs Denmark — 12:30 am IST, Copenhagen
Group B: Finland vs Belgium — 12:30 am IST, St Petersburg
Wednesday, June 23
Group D: Czech Republic vs England — 12:30 am IST, London
Group D: Croatia vs Scotland — 12:30 am IST, Glasgow
Group E: Slovakia vs Spain — 9:30 pm IST, Seville
Group E: Sweden vs Poland — 9:30 pm IST, St Petersburg
Thursday, June 24
Group F: Germany vs Hungary — 12:30 AM IST, Munich
Group F: Portugal v France — 12:30 AM IST, Budapest
ROUND OF 16
Saturday, June 26
1: 2A vs 2B — 9:30 PM IST, Amsterdam
Sunday, June 27
2: 1A vs 2C — 12:30 AM IST, London
3: 1C vs 3D/E/F — 9:30 PM IST, Budapest
Monday, June 28
4: 1B vs 3A/D/E/F — 12:30 AM IST, Seville
5: 2D vs 2E — 9:30 PM IST, Copenhagen
Tuesday, June 29
6: 1F vs 3A/B/C — 12:30 AM IST, Bucharest
7: 1D vs 2F — 9:30 PM IST, London
Wednesday, June 30
8: 1E vs 3A/B/C/D — 12:30 AM IST, Glasgow
QUARTER-FINALS
Friday, July 2
QF1: Winner 6 vs Winner 5 — 9:30 PM IST, St Petersburg
Saturday, July 3
QF2: Winner 4 vs Winner 2 — 12:30 AM IST, Munich
QF3: Winner 3 vs Winner 1 — 9:30 PM IST, Baku
Sunday, July 4
QF4: Winner 8 vs Winner 7 — 12:30 AM IST, Rome
SEMI-FINALS
Wednesday, July 7
SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 — 12:30 AM IST, London
Thursday, July 8
SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 — 12:30 AM IST, London
FINAL
Monday, July 12
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 — 12:30 AM IST, London
