Euro Cup 2021 full schedule, match time, live broadcast, streaming in India

Uefa European Championship, meant to be held in 2020 but postponed to 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic, will finally start on June 12, 2021 (according to Indian Standard Time). After a complete season of European club championships without fans due to Covid-19, the much-awaited tournament will welcome supporters inside the stadiums. The final of Euro Cup 2021 will take place on July 12, 2021 at 12:30 am IST.



Check latest news on Euro Cup 2021 here



Euro Cup 2021 venue



For the first time in 60 years of the tournament’s history, 11 different cities across Europe will host the 16th European Championship. It’s a ‘romantic’ one-off event as the former Uefa President and French legend Michel Platini had said in 2012. The opening match of the tournament will be played at Olimpico Stadium in Rome between Turkey and Italy. The two semi-finals and the final will take place at the Wembley Stadium in London.



Host cities of Euro 2020

Wembley Stadium: London, England

Saint Petersburg Stadium: Saint Petersburg, Russia

Baku Olympic Stadium: Baku, Azerbaijan

Arena Munich: Munich, Germany

Olimpico in Rome: Rome, Italy

National Arena Bucharest: Bucharest, Romania

Stadium La Cartuja Sevilla: Seville, Spain

Johan Cruijff ArenA: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Puskas Arena: Budapest, Hungary

Parken Stadium: Copenhagen, Denmark

Hampden Park: Glasgow, Scotland

UEFA Euro 2020 teams

Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland, Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia, Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia, England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic, Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany.

Euro Cup 2021 format

Turkey

Italy

Wales

Switzerland

Denmark

Finland

Belgium

Russia

Netherlands

Ukraine

Austria

North Macedonia

England

Croatia

Scotland

Czech Republic

Spain

Sweden

Poland

Slovakia

Hungary

Portugal

France

Germany

Euro Cup 2021 match date and timings in Indian Standard Time

ROUND OF 16

QUARTER-FINALS

SEMI-FINALS

FINAL

The English football team is one of the youngest team in Euro 2020 and the players have been plying their trade in some of the biggest clubs in the world. With a world cup semi-final finish in the 2018 World Cup and the 2020 Euro final set to take place at Wembley, England fans can start chanting again — it’s coming home.There are 24 teams participating in Euro Cup 2021, they are divided into six groups four team each group. The top two teams in each group will qualify for pre-quarterfinal (round of 16). The remaining 4 teams will be selected on the basis of best third team in each group. This means goal difference in group stages will play a crucial for third best teams’ qualification. The round of 16 stage will be followed by quarterfinals, semifinals and final.There are six groups in Euro 2020. The Group F of Euro Cup 2021 is regarded as a group of death given it has three big teams, namely Portugal, Germany and France, along with Hungary.The opening match of the tournament will be played between Italy and Turkey at Stadio Olimpico in Rome on June 12 and will be live broadcast on Sony Network Channels from 12:30 am IST.Sony Network will live broadcast Euro Cup matches on its four channels, namely Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.Sony LIV will live stream Euro 2020 matches on its app and website.Airtel subscribers can watch the Euro Cup matches live on Airtel Xtream website and mobile application.Group A: Turkey vs Italy — 12:30 am IST, RomeGroup A: Wales vs Switzerland — 6:30 pm IST, BakuGroup B: Denmark vs Finland — 9:30 pm IST CopenhagenGroup B: Belgium vs Russia — 12:30 am IST, St PetersburgGroup D: England vs Croatia — 6:30 pm IST, LondonGroup C: Austria vs North Macedonia — 9:30 pm IST, BucharestGroup C: Netherlands vs Ukraine — 12:30 am IST, AmsterdamGroup D: Scotland vs Czech Republic — 6:30 pm IST, GlasgowGroup E: Poland vs Slovakia — 9:30 pm IST, St PetersburgGroup E: Spain vs Sweden — 12:30 am IST, SevilleGroup F: Hungary vs Portugal — 9:30 pm IST, BudapestGroup F: France vs Germany — 12:30 am IST, MunichGroup B: Finland vs Russia — 6:30 pm IST, St PetersburgGroup A: Turkey vs Wales — 9:30 pm IST, BakuGroup A: Italy vs Switzerland — 12:30 am IST, RomeGroup C: Ukraine vs North Macedonia — 6:30 am IST, BucharestGroup B: Denmark vs Belgium — 9:30 pm IST, CopenhagenGroup C: Netherlands vs Austria — 12:30 am IST, AmsterdamGroup E: Sweden vs Slovakia — 6:30 pm IST, St PetersburgGroup D: Croatia vs Czech Republic — 9:30 pm IST, GlasgowGroup D: England vs Scotland — 12:30 am IST, LondonGroup F: Hungary vs France — 6:30 am IST, BudapestGroup F: Portugal vs Germany — 9:30 pm IST, MunichGroup E: Spain vs Poland — 12:30 am IST, SevilleGroup A: Italy vs Wales — 9:30 pm IST, RomeGroup A: Switzerland vs Turkey — 9:30 pm IST, BakuGroup C: North Macedonia vs Netherlands — 9:30 pm IST, AmsterdamGroup C: Ukraine vs Austria — 9:30 pm IST, BucharestGroup B: Russia vs Denmark — 12:30 am IST, CopenhagenGroup B: Finland vs Belgium — 12:30 am IST, St PetersburgGroup D: Czech Republic vs England — 12:30 am IST, LondonGroup D: Croatia vs Scotland — 12:30 am IST, GlasgowGroup E: Slovakia vs Spain — 9:30 pm IST, SevilleGroup E: Sweden vs Poland — 9:30 pm IST, St PetersburgGroup F: Germany vs Hungary — 12:30 AM IST, MunichGroup F: Portugal v France — 12:30 AM IST, Budapest1: 2A vs 2B — 9:30 PM IST, Amsterdam2: 1A vs 2C — 12:30 AM IST, London3: 1C vs 3D/E/F — 9:30 PM IST, Budapest4: 1B vs 3A/D/E/F — 12:30 AM IST, Seville5: 2D vs 2E — 9:30 PM IST, Copenhagen6: 1F vs 3A/B/C — 12:30 AM IST, Bucharest7: 1D vs 2F — 9:30 PM IST, London8: 1E vs 3A/B/C/D — 12:30 AM IST, GlasgowQF1: Winner 6 vs Winner 5 — 9:30 PM IST, St PetersburgQF2: Winner 4 vs Winner 2 — 12:30 AM IST, MunichQF3: Winner 3 vs Winner 1 — 9:30 PM IST, BakuQF4: Winner 8 vs Winner 7 — 12:30 AM IST, RomeSF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 — 12:30 AM IST, LondonSF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 — 12:30 AM IST, LondonWinner SF1 vs Winner SF2 — 12:30 AM IST, London