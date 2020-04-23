Coronavirus: Pak postpones cricket tour after Dutch govt bans sport events

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan board to conduct online fitness tests of cricketers amid lockdown
PCB chairman warns of financial fallout if coronavirus disrupts ICC T20 WC
Coronavirus: Kapil Dev rejects Akhtar's pitch for India vs Pakistan series
Dalmiya backed Akhtar during bowling action scrutiny in 2000: Ex PCB chief
Staying at home: Relive epic India vs Pakistan encounters since 1992 WC
-
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has indefinitely postponed its July tour to the Netherlands, following the advice of the Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Bond (KNCB) after the Dutch government banned all events -- sports and cultural -- till September 1 due to Covid-19 pandemic.
The Pakistan cricket team was scheduled to play three one-day internationals (ODI) in Amstelveen on July 4, 7 and 9.
PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: "It is sad that we have to postpone our July tour to the Netherlands, but in the prevailing circumstances, this is absolutely the right thing to do as human lives are far more precious and valuable than a cricket match or an event."
Betty Timmer, Chair of KNCB, said: "It is extremely disappointing that we won't be able to host any international cricket in the Netherlands this summer. However, the health and safety of the players, staff and fans is our main priority, and in that light the ban on events by the Dutch government is understandable."
Netherland believes that they will able to welcome fans on grounds in the next summer season.
"We truly hope that by next season the situation is under control again, so we can host the Super League series against England, Ireland and the West Indies as planned. We would love to welcome back all cricket fans on our grounds in the summer of 2021," Timmer said.
Earlier, the Test and ODI series against Bangladesh was postponed due to the coronavirus. The Pakistan Super League (PSL) semifinal and final matches were also postponed and will be rescheduled later.