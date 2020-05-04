Coronavirus: PCB announces financial help for cricketers, umpires, scorers

The (PCB) has announced a special one-time financial package to help out first class cricketers, scorers, umpires and ground staff, facing hardships due to the pandemic and lockdowns.



The Board said that the first class cricketers who meet the criteria will be paid 25,000 Pakistani rupees (PKR), the match officials 15,000 PKR and ground staff Rs 10,000 PKR and their identity will not be revealed.



The Board said it will distribute the funds before the Eid holidays and the privacy of applicants will be respected.



"The Board will not make any announcements in relation to who and how many benefited from this one-time scheme," PCB said in release.

The PCB has already donated around 10 million PKR to the Prime Minister's Covid-19 Pandemic Relief Fund.

The Board has advertised the hiring and according to reports, the company which wins the bid is likely to be paid in excess of $50,000 for its services. The last date to submit the tender is May 14.

In its previous deal with Ten sports and PTV sports, the PCB had a $149,000 million contract for four years but this included two home series against India.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani also appreciated the individual work being done by players such as Shahid Afridi, Azhar Ali, Rumaan Raees, Sarfaraz Ahmed and others to help and support the needy during the lockdown."It is also heartening to see our cricketers coming out and supporting the people in need by auctioning their prized possessions and through various charities," Mani said."While I am sure many players are making donations in private, I want to applaud and appreciate Shahid Afridi, Rumman Raees and Azhar Ali who have been at the forefront of this noble cause and have been doing outstanding work.In a bid to ensure the media broadcasting rights for the next four-year cycle are sold for a maximum amount, the (PCB) has decided to hire a consulting company to oversee the process.PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani had recently cautioned that the Board might face difficulties in getting desired bid amounts for the sale of media broadcasting rights for its international matches at home from 2020 to 2023.Mani noted that Sri Lankan and South African Boards are also facing problems in getting good bids because of the prevailing economic meltdown, caused by the pandemic and lockdown of businesses.Since the series with India was not held, an amount of $90,000 dollars was deducted from the total contract amount.The Board has floated the bid documents and has also included a "wagering deal support" clause in it.The inclusion of the clause apparently has come as a result of the ruckus created during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) when it was revealed that the company which had international live streaming rights of the matches had entered into a deal with a UK-based betting company which live streamed matches on its website and took bets on them from countries where betting is legal.It caused embarrassment to the Board since betting or gambling of any sort is illegal in Pakistan.