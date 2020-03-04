Coronavirus: These sports events have been affected by Covid-19 outbreak

The outbreak of the epidemic has not only impacted sporting event scheduled to be held in China but also those across the globe. In fact, cloud also hangs over the world's largest sporting event, Summer Olympic Games, which might get postponed. The Olympics are scheduled to take place in Tokyo this year from July 24 to August 9.

Japan’s Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto on Tuesday hinted that the Tokyo Games could be postponed due to the outbreak. While answering a question in the Japanese Parliament, Hashimoto, however, said Tokyo's contract with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) "calls for the Games to be held within 2020".

Meanwhile, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were 93,042 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 3,201 deaths reported globally across 67 countries as of Wednesday. death toll in China has climbed to 2,943.

Also, concerns over the rapid spread of the deadly virus has forced the postponement of the four Olympic qualifying events so far — Lingshui China Masters (February 25 to March 1), Vietnam International Challenge (March 24 to 29) and German Open (March 3 to 8) and Polish Open (March 26 to 29).

Here is a list of sporting events around the world that have been affected by the Coronavirus outbreak in China:

ISSF International Solidarity Championships in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Feb. 22-28 postponed.

World Cup in Shanghai from May 4-10 cancelled.

World indoor championships in Nanjing from March 13-15 postponed to March 2021.

Hong Kong Marathon on February 9 cancelled.

Asian indoor championships in Hangzhou from February 12-13 cancelled.

Asian cross-country championships in Hong Kong on March 29 postponed.

Tokyo Marathon on March 1: Restricted to elite runners.

Paris Half Marathon on March 1 postponed.

Nagoya Women's Marathon on March 8: Restricted to elite runners.

Pyongyang Marathon in North Korea on April 12 cancelled.

Formula One's Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai on April 19 postponed.

Formula E's Sanya E-Prix in Sanya on March 21 cancelled.

China Masters in Hainan from Feb. 25-March 1 postponed.

Asian team championships in Manila from Feb. 11-16: China and Hong Kong withdrew.

German Open in Mulheim from March 3-8 cancelled.

Portuguese International Championships in Caldas da Rainha from March 5-8 cancelled.

Polish Open in Krakow from March 26-29 postponed.

Vietnam International Challenge in Hanoi postponed from March 24-29 to June 2-7.

Asia championships moved from Wuhan, China to Manila on April 21-26.

Women's ODI Quadrangular between Thailand, Ireland, Netherlands and Zimbabwe in Chiang Mai, Thailand from April 3-11 cancelled.

Cycling



UAE Tour cancelled on Feb. 27 after 5 of 7 stages.

Field Hockey



League matches between China and Belgium on February 8-9 and Australia on March 14-15 postponed.

India women's tour of China from March 14-25 cancelled.

Ireland women's tour of Malaysia in March-April cancelled.

Golf

Honda LPGA Thailand in Pattaya from February 20-23 cancelled.

HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore from February 27-March 1 cancelled.

Blue Bay LPGA on Hainan Island from March 5-8 cancelled.

Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from April 16-19 postponed.

China Open in Shenzhen from April 23-26 postponed.

Daikin Orchid Ladies in Okinawa from March 5-8: Spectators banned.

Football



Asian Champions League

Matches involving Chinese clubs Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG postponed to April-May.

Beijing FC allowed to play from February 18.

Matches involving South Korean clubs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Suwon Samsung Bluewings and FC Seoul to be played with no spectators from March 3.

Matches involving Iranian clubs Esteghlal, Persepolis, Shahr Khodro, Sepahan on March 2-3 postponed.

Valencia vs Atalanta in Valencia on March 10, no spectators.

Europa League



Inter Milan vs Ludogorets on Feb. 27; Getafe vs Inter Milan in Getafe on March 19; no spectators.

Asian women's Olympic qualifying Group B tournament relocated from Wuhan to Sydney from February 3-13.

China vs South Korea playoffs on March 6 and 11 moved to April 9 and 14; China home game in Sydney.

2022 World Cup qualifying

China vs Maldives on March 26 and vs Guam on March 31 moved to Buriram, Thailand, spectators banned.

Serie A, B, C, D and Women's Serie A matches in Lombardy and Veneto regions postponed from February 22.

6 matches on February 29-March 2 postponed to May 13.

Italian Cup: Semifinal between Juventus and AC Milan on March 4 postponed. Final moved from May 13 to May 20.

Chinese Super League, due to start on February 22 has been delayed.

Iran Pro League: Spectators banned from all matches from February 24.

K League in South Korea, due to start on February 29 has been delayed.

J League in Japan: All matches from February 25-March 15 postponed.

Swiss Super League and Challenge League from February 28-March 23 postponed.

AFC Cup: All group stage and playoff matches in east zone delayed to April 7.

Asian men's futsal championship in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, from February 26-March 8 postponed.

Japan vs South Africa men's friendly on March 27 cancelled.

Table Tennis

World team championships in Busan, South Korea, postponed from May 22-29 to June 21-28.

South Korea Open in Busan on June 16-21 suspended.

Australian Open in Geelong on June 23-28 suspended.

Fed Cup Asia-Oceania Group I tournament moved from Dongguan, China to Dubai, United Arab Emirates from March 3-7.

moved from Dongguan, China to Dubai, United Arab Emirates from March 3-7. Davis Cup: China forfeited World Group I playoff vs. Romania in Piatra Neamt on March 6-7.

Japan vs Ecuador qualifier in Miki on March 6-7, no spectators.

WTA

Xi'an Open in China from April 13-19 is cancelled.

Kunming Open in Anning, China from April 27-May 3 is cancelled.

Weightlifting

Asian championships from April 18-25 moved from Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, to Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

from April 18-25 moved from Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, to Tashkent, Uzbekistan. East Asian championships in Seoul from Feb. 26-March 3 postponed.

in Seoul from Feb. 26-March 3 postponed. Junior world championships in Bucharest, Romania from March 14-24 cancelled.

Wrestling

Asian Championships in New Delhi from February 20-23: China, North Korea, Turkmenistan teams withdrew.

China, North Korea, Turkmenistan teams withdrew. Asian Olympic qualifying event from March 27-29 moved from Xi'an, China to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Kyrgyzstan withdrew as host on February 29.

Other sports related events that are affected by Coronavirus outbreak