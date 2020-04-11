Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympics CEO hints games could be in doubt even in 2021

The chief executive of Tokyo Games has said he cannot guarantee if the Olympics, which have been postponed by a year in the wake of COVID-10 pandemic, will be held in 2021.

"I don't think anyone would be able to say if it is going to be possible to get it under control by next July or not," Tokyo organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto said, speaking through an interpreter at a news conference conducted remotely.



"We're certainly are not in a position to give you a clear answer," he said.



The were originally scheduled to be held from July 24 to August 9 this year. However, the fallout from the global outbreak of the pandemic led to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) eventually postponing the Tokyo Games to 2021, when they will start on July 23 and end on August 8.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe issued an emergency declaration this week to battle the virus, putting the country under restrictions after it initially appeared that it had avoided the spread.

"We have made the decision to postpone the games by one year," Muto added.

"So this means that all we can do is work hard to prepare for the games. We sincerely hope that come next year mankind will manage to overcome the crisis."



When asked if there were alternative plans to 2021, Muto said, "Rather than think about alternatives plans, we should put in all of our effort." he said.



"Mankind should bring together all of its technology and wisdom to work hard so they can development treatments, medicines and vaccines. Japan has reported about 5,000 cases and 100 deaths. The country has the world's oldest population, and COVID-19 can be especially serious for the elderly," he said. .

Muto was asked several times about the added costs of postponing, which has been estimated by Japanese media at between $2 billion-$6 billion. He said it was too early to know the price tag and who would pay.

He also acknowledged that Tokyo Olympic organizers had taken out insurance.

"Tokyo 2020 has taken out several insurance policies," he said.

"But whether the postponement of the games qualifies as an event that is covered is not clear yet."



When asked about the Olympic flame, which was taken off public display this week in Fukushima prefecture, Muto had an away-from-the-microphone talk with Tokyo spokesman Masa Takaya before answering.

"After the Olympic torch relay was canceled, the Olympic flame was put under the management of Tokyo 2020," Muto said.

"Obviously in the future there is a possibility it might be put on display somewhere. However, for now it is under the management of Tokyo 2020 and I'm not going to make any further comment on the issue," he added.



There are suggestions the International Olympic Committee is thinking of taking the flame on a world tour, hoping to use it as a symbol of the battle against the virus.

However, any tour would be impossible until travel restrictions are lifted.

Taking the flame away from Japan could also upset the hosts.