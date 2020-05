Cricket Australia announces full schedule of 2020-21 summer season

The on Thursday announced its full international schedule for its 2020-21 Summer season.

The schedule includes international cricket from August to February, including India’s tour starting December 3, 2020. However, CA chief executive Kevin Roberts said in the release that schedule is subject to change amid of coronavirus pandemic.

According to Cricket Australia’s latest schedule, India cricket will play four Test match series, starting December 4 while the pink ball test will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3-7.

After the completion of Test series, India will play three-match One Day International series (ODI), starting January 12, 2021.

Australia’s 2020-21 Men’s schedule:



Men’s ODI Series against Zimbabwe

Australia v Zimbabwe at TBA (August 9)

Australia v Zimbabwe at TBA (August 12)

Australia v Zimbabwe at Riverway Stadium, Townsville (August 15)

Australia v West Indies at Riverway Stadium, Townsville (October 4)

Australia v West Indies at Cazaly’s Stadium Cairns (October 6)

Australia v West Indies at Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast (October 9)

Australia v India at the Gabba, Brisbane (October 11)

Australia v India at Manuka Oval, Canberra (October 14)

Australia v India at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (October 17)

Standalone Test, Australia v Afghanistan at Perth Stadium, Perth (November 21-25)

Australia v India at the Gabba, Brisbane (December 3- 7)

Australia v India at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (December 11 - 15)

Boxing Day Test, Australia v India at the MCG, Melbourne (December 26 - 30)

Pink Test, Australia v India at the SCG, Sydney (January 3 - 7)

Australia v India at Perth Stadium, Perth (January 12)

Australia v India at the MCG, Melbourne (January 15)

Australia v India at the SCG, Sydney (January 17)

Australia v New Zealand ODI at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (January 26)

Australia v New Zealand ODI at Manuka Oval, Canberra (January 29)

Australia v New Zealand ODI at Blundstone Arena, Hobart (January 31)

Australia v New Zealand T20 at the SCG, Sydney (February 2)

Women’s International Schedule

Australia v New Zealand at North Sydney Oval, North Sydney (September 27)

Australia v New Zealand at North Sydney Oval, North Sydney (September 29)

Australia v New Zealand at North Sydney Oval, North Sydney (October 1)

Women’s ODI Series against New Zealand

Australia v New Zealand at Riverway Stadium, Townsville (October 5)

Australia v New Zealand at Cazaly’s Stadium, Cairns (October 7)

Australia v New Zealand at Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast (October 10)

Women’s ODI Series against India