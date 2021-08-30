RCB all-rounder Washington Sundar ruled out of IPL due to finger injury

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 to begin on April 9, final on May 30; check full schedule here
After multiple Covid cases, IPL 2021 suspended with immediate effect: BCCI
IPL 2021: KKR vs RCB match postponed; Varun, Sandeep test Covid positive
IPL 2021 Match 1: MI vs RCB preview, playing 11 prediction, head to head
IPL 2021, Match 11, DC vs PBKS highlights: Delhi Capitals wins by 6 wickets
-
All-rounder Washington Sundar was ruled out of the remainder of this year's Indian Premier League on Monday due to a finger injury, raising doubts over his availability for the Twenty20 World Cup later this year.
The 21-year-old Sundar, who bowls off-spin and is a handy batsman lower down the order, suffered the injury in England before being forced out of India's ongoing five-match test series against Joe Root's men.
His franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), said in a statement that he would not recover for the IPL, which will resume on Sept. 19 in the United Arab Emirates.
The eight-team IPL was suspended in May after several players and backroom staff tested positive for the novel coronavirus amid a devastating second wave of Covid-19 in India.
This year's T20 World Cup was also shifted to the United Arab Emirates and Oman from India due to the pandemic and will begin right after the IPL.
Sundar will have no opportunity to prove his match fitness for the tournament even if he recovers from the injury, leaving India's selectors with a tricky choice when they sit down to chose the squad.
The RCB, led by India captain Virat Kohli, received some positive news on Sunday when Sri Lanka Cricket cleared all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga and fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera to participate in the IPL.
But they will not be available for the playoffs if RCB reach the stage as they have been ordered to join the Sri Lanka squad on Oct. 10 for two warm-up games before the island nation begin their T20 World Cup campaign.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor