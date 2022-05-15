CSK vs GT: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 62

The would be pumped up after a scintillating victory against Lucknow Super Giants in their last game where they defended 144 quite comprehensively. They would now look to show similar character when they face MS Dhoni-led who are already out of the reckoning of Playoffs. The match begins at 03:30 pm IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Here's how the Playing 11 of CSK and GT would look like

The can now look to experiment and can play Rajvardhan Hangargekar in the playing 11 just to taste if he is made for the big stage as of yet. He can easily play in p0lace of Shivam Dube and can give four overs and late order hitting. Similarly, leg spinner Prashant Solanki can also be given a go in place of Maheesh Theekshana.

As for Gujarat Titans, they can make one change and that should be getting back Lockie Ferguson in place of Alazrri Jospehh and that would be the ultimate fit for their Playing 11.

CSK Predicted Playing 11

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube/ Rajvardhan Hangargekar, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana/Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary

GT Predicted Playing 11

Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

IPL 2022 vs Toss Timing and Details

Chennai Super Kings vs today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 03:30 pm IST and 1000 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Kolkata captain Shreyas Iyer and Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the CSK vs GT toss in today’s match would take place at 03:00 pm IST and 0930 hrs GMT.

CSK IPL 2022 Squad

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma

GT IPL 2022 Squad

Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Pradeep Sangwan, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Varun Aaron, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhinav Manohar, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Noor Ahmad