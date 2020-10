LIVE: IPL 2020 CSK vs MI - Chennai look to keep playoff chances alive

In today’s match of the 2020 (IPL 2020), arch-rivals and will take on each other at Sharjah Cricket ground. After losing seven matches out of 10 matches, Chennai is languished at the bottom of the points table and very minimal chance of playoffs qualification. However, MS Dhoni-led side still qualify for the playoffs if it wins remaining fixture and top three teams would win all of their games.

Mumbai is at second position on points table and move to top spot if it manages to win today’s match.

Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here

CSK vs MI Live toss updates

The coin flip between MI’s and CSK’s will take place at 7 pm IST. Bat first and win the match logic has seen some beating in last few matches as team batting first is not able to post big score and chasing has been an easy. So, it will be interesting to see what Rohit and Dhoni choose to do after the toss.

CSK vs MI toss prediction

In the 40 matches played so far in the IPL 2020, team who won the toss has won 13 times while 27 number of times team losing the toss has come victorious.

CSK vs MI playing 11

is likely to give youngsters a chance over the seniors as Dhoni said after 7 wickets drubbing from the Rajasthan Royals that now youngsters can play freely. may make some changes but would like to go with same playing 11 which lost the double super over thriller.

Who holds orange and purple caps in 2020 IPL? Check here



IPL live score: CSK vs MI full scorecard







CSK vs MI live streaming

The CSK vs MI live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. Fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Follow CSK vs MI live match updates here