LIVE: IPL 2020 CSK vs MI - Chennai look to keep playoff chances alive

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020, CSK vs KXIP highlights: CSK makes comeback with 10-wicket win
IPL 2020, CSK vs RR highlights: Buttler's fifty takes RR to crucial victory
IPL 2020 RCB vs DC Highlights: Delhi Capitals beats RCB by 59 runs
IPL 2020, Match 41: CSK vs MI live toss will take place at 7 pm IST today
IPL 2020, RCB vs MI Highlights: RCB wins in thrilling Super Over game
-
In today’s match of the Indian Premier league 2020 (IPL 2020), arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will take on each other at Sharjah Cricket ground. After losing seven matches out of 10 matches, Chennai is languished at the bottom of the IPL 2020 points table and very minimal chance of playoffs qualification. However, MS Dhoni-led side still qualify for the playoffs if it wins remaining fixture and top three teams would win all of their games.
Mumbai is at second position on points table and move to top spot if it manages to win today’s match.
Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
CSK vs MI Live toss updatesThe coin flip between MI’s Rohit Sharma and CSK’s MS Dhoni will take place at 7 pm IST. Bat first and win the match logic has seen some beating in last few matches as team batting first is not able to post big score and chasing has been an easy. So, it will be interesting to see what Rohit and Dhoni choose to do after the toss.
CSK vs MI toss predictionIn the 40 matches played so far in the IPL 2020, team who won the toss has won 13 times while 27 number of times team losing the toss has come victorious.
CSK vs MI playing 11Chennai Super Kings is likely to give youngsters a chance over the seniors as Dhoni said after 7 wickets drubbing from the Rajasthan Royals that now youngsters can play freely. Mumbai Indians may make some changes but would like to go with same playing 11 which lost the double super over thriller.
Who holds orange and purple caps in 2020 IPL? Check here
IPL live score: CSK vs MI full scorecard
CSK vs MI live streamingThe CSK vs MI live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. Fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
Follow CSK vs MI live match updates here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor