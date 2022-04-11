CSK vs RCB: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 22

-
IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Toss Timing
Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Chennai captain Ravindra Jadeja and Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the CSK vs RCB toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
Here's how the Playing 11 of CSK and RCB would look like
Chennai Super Kings need to make major changes in their Playing 11 and need to bring back Devon Conway who can play a great anchor role and can work up the strike rate as he gets settled as well. Apart from that, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, who was bought for a hefty price by the Super Kings needs to be played and he should come in place of Mukesh Chaudhary. Shivam Dube must be bowled in the middle overs to compensate for not playing Chris Jordan.
As for RCB, they need not change their Playing 11 one bit as even Anuj Rawat, the only non-performing asset so far, performed in the last game and now the team has a perfect 11.
CSK Predicted Playing 11
Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana
RCB Predicted Playing 11
Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
CSK IPL 2022 Squad
Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Dwaine Pretorius
RCB IPL 2022 Squad
Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Sherfane Rutherford, Karn Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Jason Behrendorff, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Aneeshwar Gautam
