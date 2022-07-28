- US retailer Macy's tech expense cut likely to hurt Indian IT giants
- Irdai may offer more flexibility to insurers in corporate agency tie-ups
- 5G spectrum auction enters Day 4 as telcos up the game in Uttar Pradesh
- Rajasthan: IAF fighter aircraft crashes in Barmer, says collector
- In call with Biden, Xi warns against 'playing with fire' over Taiwan
- Tata Neu CTO quits four months after launch to join 'global role'
- Card data storage: RBI relaxes rules for checkout on guest transactions
CWG 2022 Opening Ceremony Live: Birmingham gets ready for a thrilling show
CWG 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: The games will begin officially with an opening ceremony on July 28, 2022, which will be attended by Prince Charles as its chief guest
Topics
Commonwealth Games | PV Sindhu | Prince Charles
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Commonwealth Games 2022 Logo. Photo: (Twitter/@birminghamcg22)
CWG 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Updates:
The 22nd Commonwealth Games being held at Birmingham in England begins with an opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium. It will be attended by more than 30,000 people.
When will the CWG 2022 opening ceremony take place?
According to the British Summer Time, the Opening Ceremony of Birmingham 2022, the colloquial name of the Commonwealth Games this edition, will begin at 08:00 pm. The BST is 04:30 hrs late than the Indian Standard Time, hence the Opening ceremony will begin at about 12:30 am IST on July 29, 2022.
After being ruled out of the upcoming Commonwealth Games, star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra expressed disappointment about not being able to represent the country at the prestigious event at Birmingham.
After being ruled out of the upcoming Commonwealth Games, star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra expressed disappointment about not being able to represent the country at the prestigious event at Birmingham.
Where will the CWG 2022 opening ceremony take place?
The Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony will be held in front of 30,000 strong audiences at Birmingham’s iconic Alexander Stadium. The stadium will stage the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the event apart from the ceremonies, it will also host the athletics and Para-athletics events.
What will be the lineup of the CWG 2022 opening ceremony?
The entire program of the opening ceremony, expcyed to last about two and a half hours, has been created by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. Thus a lot of buzz has been created around it.
Along with many other events, the most important, the Commonwealth Games Parade of Nations, which shows all the athletes marching under the flag of their respective nations, usually goes by continent instead. Thus, it will begin with the host nation of the last Games (in this case, Australia) followed by all other teams from the same continent (Oceania). England will enter last as the hosts of the event.
A major attraction at the event will be a choir of 1,000 people and the conclusion of the Queen's Baton Relay
The cherry on top will be the performance from band UB40, who have supplied the backing track to this year's Commonwealth Games - a track titled Champion. They will be joined by local rappers Gilly G and Dapz On The Map.
How to watch the CWG 2022 opening ceremony in India?
In India, the opening ceremony of the event will be telecast live on the Sony Ten network across its platforms. The same event can also be live streamed through its app Sony LIV on Smart Phones. People can also log in to the website of Sony Liv to stream the opening ceremony from 11:30 pm IST onward.
India's gold medal prospects at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
India has continuously improved its medal count at the Commonwealth Games. Its best-ever medal haul was in the 2010 edition when it hosted the Games in New Delhi. Heading into the 2022 edition of the Games in Birmingham, England, the hopes of more than 1.3 billion people rest on the shoulders of more than 200 players that have qualified for the quadrennial showpiece.
In the last Commonwealth Games held in Gold Coast, Australia, in 2018, India secured a total of 66 medals which included 26 Golds. The gold winners were spread across major sports such as shooting (7), weightlifting (5), wrestling (5), boxing (3), table tennis (3), badminton (2) and athletics (1).
However, this edition has removed shooting from the sports list. Hence, India's medal tally might not be as big as the last edition. Here is a list of players and teams that could be prospective gold medal winners in the upcoming event, which begins on July 28, 2022.
Who will be India’s flag bearer at the CWG 2022 opening ceremony?
As Neeraj Chopra had to pull out of the Commonwealth Games 2022 due to injury, the Indian Olympic Association announced Indian badminton star and Toky Olympics bronze medalist PV Sindhu as India’s flagbearer for the event. Sindhu will be joined by the captain of the Indian hockey team Manpreet Singh whose name was added to the list as CWG demands one man and a woman from each nation to carry the flag.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh