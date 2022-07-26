CWG 2022: Women must climb a mountain to win India's first cricket medal

Smriti Mandhana, a key part of Indian women's team, said that the country’s chances of winning a medal at the upcoming Commonwealth Games are very high, while adding she would want nothing less than gold. “Our preparations have been good and we are gunning for the gold, just not a podium finish," she said.



But is winning gold, or for that matter any medal in the competitive field of women’s cricket, at Birmingham 2022 going to be easy?

No hiccups seen in the initial phase

The Indian team would not like to give much importance to Australia, who are their toughest opponent at the group stage. “We have played them (Australia) in the openers in quite a lot of tournaments. In a T20 tournament, any team can beat any team. I wouldn't term Australia as a big team and make them feel good about that,” Mandhana said in a video uploaded by Women’s Twitter handle.

But as much as she wants to put India and Australia on an equal footing, the records won’t let the audiences believe it. In the 23 games that have been played between the two sides, the team from Down Under has emerged victorious in 16 while women in blue have won only six matches.

However, apart from Australia, the other two teams in India’s group i.e. Pakistan and Barbados (West Indies’ representative for CWG) haven’t had the upper hand against the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side. India have beaten arch-rivals Pakistan nine times out of 11 and outsmarted West Indies 10 times out of 18. Thus, India can fancy themselves beating Barbados (curtailed version of West Indies) easily. Hence, reaching the semi-finals is not a big issue.

Battling fear in the semis

The main test for the Indian team would begin in the semi-final where it will have to face either England, South Africa or New Zealand from Group B. India are part of Group A. Group B also has Sri Lanka.

India would most probably face England as the hosts are being tipped to top their group despite being pitted against New Zealand and South Africa. They have recently beaten South Africa who are already playing without their two top players in Lizelle Lee and Marizanne Kapp. Against New Zealand too, the English team has an upper hand having defeated the White Ferns 22 times in 28 games.

A warm send off for #TeamIndia as they left for Birmingham this morning from Bengaluru. #Birmingham2022 pic.twitter.com/Z6tcR3jcDf — Women (@BCCIWomen) July 24, 2022

However, if India manages to beat Australia in the group stage, they can avoid facing England. India’s record against the English women has been very dismal. They have lost 17 times in 22 meetings. India haven't been good against New Zealand either. The Indian women have beaten the women from the Kiwi nation only four times in 13 games.



Things are not going to be easy for India in the semi-final and the 11 ladies that take the field on that day would have to play nothing less than terrific to get into the final and secure India’s first medal in at .

What if India don’t make it to the final?

Looking at Mandhana’s confidence, India would be hoping for nothing less than a place in the final. But if, by any chance, they fail to do so, they would have another go at a medal (bronze), playing the other losing semi-finalist. Thus on August 07, 2022, the day of the gold medal match, India would be able to secure at least one medal.

To secure the bronze though, they would have to once again give their best. The team that India will face would also be coming in with a loss in their previous tie.

Cricket was once played at the Kuala Lampur in 1998. South Africa won the gold by beating Australia in the final while New Zealand won the bronze by beating Sri Lanka. India, a cricketing powerhouse, has remained medal-less in the sport even after participating in the 1998 edition.