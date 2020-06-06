Darwin T20 cricket league 2020: Check schedule, live streaming details here

has returned to Australia after a three-month halt due to the (Covid-19) pandemic. Australia was one the last nations to play international before Covid-19 froze the sporting calender.

The CDU Top End T20 tournament, also known as Darwin T20 league 2020, will be played from June 6 to June 8. The matches of the Darwin T20 League will be played at the Marrara Cricket Ground, Gardens Oval and Cazalys Oval. Importantly, the Darwin T20 Cricket League will see the return of fans to the stadium, as Northern Territory hasn't had any active Covid-19 case since May 21. According to media reports, 500 expectators can watch the match in the stadium while maintaining social distancing.

Format of Darwin T20 cricket league 2020

The tournament will see eight teams competing for a title in a round robin format. A total of 15 matches to be played cross the Queen's Birthday long-weekend on June 6-8. The tournament, featuring seven Darwin Premier Grade clubs and an Invitational XI comprising best players from the Northern Territory's 'Asia Cup' competition, will be a testing ground for cricket in a Covid-19 environment.

Match timings of Top End T20 tournament

The first three matches of a day, starting June 6, will be played at 5:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and 10 am local time. The semifinals and final will be played on June 8. The second set of matches will be played at 10 am IST and 2 pm local time.

Darwin T20 league Live streaming details

Unfortunately, the matches of Darwin T20 cricket league will not be telecast live in India. However, fans can watch the live streaming of some matches on Mycricket facebook page as only four matches of the round-robin stage will be streamed. The Semi-final 1 and the final will also be streamed live for fans across the world.

Top End T20 matches live streamed fixtures

Saturday June 6: 5:30 am Waratah v Nightcliff; 10 am PINT v Invitational XI

Sunday June 7: 5:30 am South Districts v Darwin; 10 am Palmerston v Tracy Village

Monday June 8: 5:30 am semi-final 1; 10 am grand final



Darwin T20 cricket league: Check full schedule, match timings in IST here: