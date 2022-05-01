DC vs LSG: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Wankhede Stadium

-
-
Delhi Capitals, fresh from the victory against Kolkata Knight Riders will look to continue the momentum when they face the Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 1st, 2022. The Super Giants themselves would be looking to get one more win and stretch themselves towards the Playoffs qualification further as they have garnered back to back wins as well.
DC vs LSG Pitch Report
The Wankhede pitch has been a batter’s paradise with the ball coming nicely onto the bat and dew in the second innings making it an even easier prospect for the men with the bat in their hands. A similar pitch is expected for the match between DC vs LSG too and it might be a high scoring bonanza
DC vs LSG Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report
The relative humidity will increase from 56% at 03:30 pm, the time of the start of the match to 71% by 07:30 pm, the time of the end of the match. The temperature will be fluctuating between 33 -31 degrees Celsius. It will be a day game and hence there would be no question of dew as it would be a day game. Thus the Delhi vs Lucknow match will see players battling the heat wave.
DC vs LSG Live Streaming
The DC vs LSG match would start at 03:30 pm IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This match between Delhi and Lucknow can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
