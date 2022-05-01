DC vs LSG: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Wankhede Stadium

Delhi Capitals, fresh from the victory against Kolkata Knight Riders will look to continue the momentum when they face the at the in Mumbai on May 1st, 2022. The Super Giants themselves would be looking to get one more win and stretch themselves towards the Playoffs qualification further as they have garnered back to back wins as well.

DC vs LSG Pitch Report

The Wankhede pitch has been a batter’s paradise with the ball coming nicely onto the bat and dew in the second innings making it an even easier prospect for the men with the bat in their hands. A similar pitch is expected for the match between DC vs LSG too and it might be a high scoring bonanza

DC vs LSG Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report

The relative humidity will increase from 56% at 03:30 pm, the time of the start of the match to 71% by 07:30 pm, the time of the end of the match. The temperature will be fluctuating between 33 -31 degrees Celsius. It will be a day game and hence there would be no question of dew as it would be a day game. Thus the Delhi vs Lucknow match will see players battling the heat wave.

DC vs LSG Live Streaming

The DC vs LSG match would start at 03:30 pm IST at the in Mumbai. This match between Delhi and Lucknow can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Mobile Application and website.

