DC Women vs RCB Women: Venue, live streaming, timing, and playing 11

Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women will face each other in the 11th WPL 2023 match today, March 13. It is the second time in the Women's Premier League that both teams will play each other. In their last match, Delhi Capitals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 60 runs, with Tara Norris taking 5 wickets in 4 overs.

RCB-W has not registered even a single win in this inaugural season of women's premier league 2023 and is desperate to end their losing streak. RCB-W is currently at the bottom of the points table with zero points. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals emerged as one of the strong contenders to win the WPL 2023 trophy. Under the leadership of Meg Lannin, DC-W did exceptionally well, and they are in the second position with only one loss in their last four matches.



RCB-W looking for their first win

RCB-W is in search of their first win this season. RCB-W is led by Smriti Mandhana, a star performer for the Indian team, looking for her form in WPL 2023 as well. The four losses are painful for the RCB fans, they can't digest the situation despite having names like Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh, and Megan Schutt on their side.



Where to watch the live action?

You can watch the live action of RCB-W vs DC-W at Sports 18 and Jio Cinema for free.



What time will the match begin?

The Royal Challengers Women vs Delhi Capitals Women match will begin at 7:30 pm IST, while the toss is scheduled at 7 PM IST.

Where will the match between RCB-W and DC-W be played?

The match between Royal Challengers Women and Delhi Capitals Women will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.



What is the possible playing 11 for today's match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh, Preeti Bose

Bench: Erin Burns, Komal Zanzad, Indrani Roy, Sahana Pawar, Asha Shobana, Dane van Niekerk, Poonam Khemnar

Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris

Bench: Laura Harris, Minnu Mani, Jasia Akhtar, Alice Capsey, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Poonam Yadav