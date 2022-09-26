LATEST NEWS
Gurjant waiting to play in FIH World Cup after Olympics, CWG success
T20 WC: Creases that India must straighten during the South Africa series
Deepti Sharma was right by law and by spirit: Peter Della Penna shows why

These smart screengrabs and explainers bust the claim that Deepti Sharma's dismissal of Dean was against the spirit of cricket

India Women vs England Women | Women cricket India | India cricket team

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Deepti Sharma running out Charlie Dean. Photo:@amantiwari_
Deepti Sharma has been trending ever since the run out of Charlie Dean in Jhulan Goswami’s farewell game which India won and attained the honour of clean sweeping the series against England women in England, a rare feat achieved for the first time.

The runout, also wrongly referred to as ‘Mankading’ by many, happened when the last wicket stand between Dean and Freya Davies had reached 35, and England needed only 17 more runs to win from 39 balls. Deepti Sharma removed the bails while in her bowling action as she saw dean backing up way too much at the non-striker’s end.

The Indian team appealed, and it was given out. By law, it was correct to run Dean out. However, the question came down to the spirit of the game as many England cricketers and cricket pundits termed it as being against the spirit, especially running out the last player to win a match that could have gone either way.

Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian women's captain, in her post-match presentation interview, said that she is with her team's decision and that everything was done according to the laws of the game. Today, a cricket fan quoted Deepti saying she warned Dean several times before running her out.

However, the most significant breakthrough has been cricket journalist Peter Della Penna’s Twitter thread on how Deepti was right to run out Dean. Peter ion his tweet starts with the 18th over of the English innings, where Dean is seen backing up far too much.

He then shows the screengrab of the replay from the 21st over, where Dean is at least six inches away from the crease, and her bat is not even grounded. In contrast to Dean, Peter gives the example of English skipper Amy Jones who has her bat grounded in the crease while backing up.

This was just to show that only Dean was backing up so much outside the crease.

There is also an instance where Dean is inside the crease and notices the hand of the bowler to detect the movement of the ball. In the 30th over, Dean is seen out of the crease again, and Deepti looks at her from the corner of her eye, standing at short mid-off, noticing that she is standing out of her crease.

Peter further shows that Dean’s partner at the other end during the last wicket partnership, Davies is constantly inside her crease and looks at the bowler’s hand while delivering the ball. Finally, in the over before the dismissal, Dean is again constantly seen being ahead in her stride while backing up, trying to get a quick single.

In the over that she got out, Dean left the crease twice before the ball was delivered. It was after the first two digressions in the over that Deepti decided to remove the bails. In total, Dean had left the crease 72 times before the bowler delivered the ball, and she got out on the 73rd digression.

Thus the claim that Deepti dismissing Dean was against the spirit of cricket is busted by these smart screengrabs and explainers.

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 16:48 IST

