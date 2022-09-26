Deepti Sharma was right by law and by spirit: Peter Della Penna shows why

Deepti Sharma has been trending ever since the run out of Charlie Dean in Jhulan Goswami’s farewell game which India won and attained the honour of clean sweeping the series against England women in England, a rare feat achieved for the first time.

The runout, also wrongly referred to as ‘Mankading’ by many, happened when the last wicket stand between Dean and Freya Davies had reached 35, and England needed only 17 more runs to win from 39 balls. Deepti Sharma removed the bails while in her bowling action as she saw dean backing up way too much at the non-striker’s end.

I find the debate of the Mankad really interesting. So many views from either side. I personally wouldn’t like to win a match like that, also, very happy for others to feel differently https://t.co/BItCNJZqYB (@StuartBroad8) September 24, 2022

The Indian team appealed, and it was given out. By law, it was correct to run Dean out. However, the question came down to the spirit of the game as many England and cricket pundits termed it as being against the spirit, especially running out the last player to win a match that could have gone either way.

Absolutely pathetic way to 'win' a cricket match. The whole India team should be ashamed of themselves. https://t.co/TrGcU8CwqW — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 24, 2022

Spot on. No intention of bowling the ball — James Anderson (@jimmy9) September 24, 2022

Is this different to fake fielding? Which is 5 penalty runs… Last thought, why is this tactic only ever used when all other tactics have failed and the game is slipping away? https://t.co/LzdFFNcmSe — Sam Billings (@sambillings) September 25, 2022

Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian women's captain, in her post-match presentation interview, said that she is with her team's decision and that everything was done according to the laws of the game. Today, a cricket fan quoted Deepti saying she warned Dean several times before running her out.

Deepti Sharma said "We had warned Charlie Dean multiple times, even informed to the umpires about this and then we did run-out under the rules". — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 26, 2022

Went back to the full match replay. Charlie Dean was leaving her crease early starting with her 2nd ball at the non-striker's end in the 18th over. Ball still in bowler's hand. Dean is never looking at the bowler to see if/when the ball has been released. Basic lack of awareness. pic.twitter.com/yRokOftidg — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) September 25, 2022

However, the most significant breakthrough has been cricket journalist Peter Della Penna’s Twitter thread on how Deepti was right to run out Dean. Peter ion his tweet starts with the 18th over of the English innings, where Dean is seen backing up far too much.

He then shows the screengrab of the replay from the 21st over, where Dean is at least six inches away from the crease, and her bat is not even grounded. In contrast to Dean, Peter gives the example of English skipper Amy Jones who has her bat grounded in the crease while backing up.

This was just to show that only Dean was backing up so much outside the crease.

Here's an even more egregious example a few overs later in the 21st. Dean doesn't even have her bat grounded. She's left her crease early, at least six inches outside, with the bat dangling in the air, before the bowler has the ball even close to delivery. pic.twitter.com/3V5R58yzfG — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) September 25, 2022

There is also an instance where Dean is inside the crease and notices the hand of the bowler to detect the movement of the ball. In the 30th over, Dean is seen out of the crease again, and Deepti looks at her from the corner of her eye, standing at short mid-off, noticing that she is standing out of her crease.

This is the wicket of Amy Jones in 30th over. Dean is at least a foot out of the crease before Renuka is close to her release point. It's the 30th instance of Dean leaving the crease early. Deepti is looking at Renuka for release of ball but also has to notice Dean leaving early. pic.twitter.com/rLYI5KXUUc — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) September 25, 2022

Peter further shows that Dean’s partner at the other end during the last wicket partnership, Davies is constantly inside her crease and looks at the bowler’s hand while delivering the ball. Finally, in the over before the dismissal, Dean is again constantly seen being ahead in her stride while backing up, trying to get a quick single.

Same 37th over that Davies is keenly watching Deepti release the ball and staying well in the crease before delivery, Dean pays no attention. Head start of at least 12 inches again looking for quick single. This is her 50th instance of leaving non-striker's end before delivery. pic.twitter.com/Y9ofm1NKah — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) September 25, 2022

In the over that she got out, Dean left the crease twice before the ball was delivered. It was after the first two digressions in the over that Deepti decided to remove the bails. In total, Dean had left the crease 72 times before the bowler delivered the ball, and she got out on the 73rd digression.

Deepti breaks the bails before the 4th ball is delivered. Indian huddle looks pretty content with the decision to appeal on field while it is sent to the third umpire. No ambivalence whatsoever from Harmanpreet. pic.twitter.com/Mxo8zetYcs — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) September 26, 2022

When she batted with Amy Jones, she generally got a head start of 3-6 inches. But batting with Cross & Davies, the No 10 & 11, her starts were much bigger, typically at least a foot early, and when both were new to the crease, it was as much as 2 feet early to try to get strike. — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) September 26, 2022

Thus the claim that Deepti dismissing Dean was against the spirit of cricket is busted by these smart screengrabs and explainers.