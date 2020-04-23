Dhawan plays 'Quarantine Premier League' with son at home amid lockdown

Indian cricketer on Wednesday said he was playing 'Quarantine Premier League' with his son at home, finding a way to spend time as sport is suspended worldwide because of the outbreak.

Dhawan took to Twitter to post a video of him batting while his son, Zoravar bowled.

"Quarantine Premier League ka sabse gripping moment Dhawan vs Dhawan," captioned the video.





Quarantine Premier League ka sabse gripping moment Dhawan vs Dhawan pic.twitter.com/fDHVF8nVYC — (@SDhawan25) April 22, 2020

Sports across the globe took a massive hit by the pandemic. Indian Premier League (IPL) has also been postponed until further notice due to the Covid-19 crisis in the country. The 2020 edition of the league was scheduled to commence on March 29.





ALSO READ: Aaron Finch hints ICC T20 WC postponement ahead of ICC executive meet

Earlier, India’s opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has posted a video on Instagram in which he can be seen shaking a leg with his son Zorawar to the track 'Daddy Cool'.

"Life is so much fun with this mastikhor insaan! Sachi bolu toh daddy aur beta dono hi cool! Love this little one," Dhawan wrote as the caption.





Dhawan last played an ODI match for India in January this year.

After that, he picked up an injury which resulted in his being ruled out of the series against New Zealand.

Dhawan would have been in action for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) if the tournament had started by March 29.

The competition was first postponed until April 15 due to the pandemic.